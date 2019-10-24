Cottonseed oil cake futures up on firm demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices were up by Rs 17.5 to Rs 2,217 per quintal in futures trade on Thursday after participants accumulated positions on spot demand. At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in December traded higher by Rs 17.5, or 0.8 per cent, to Rs 2,217 per quintal, in an open interest of 47,020 lots.

Likewise, for delivery in January, cottonseed oil cake was trading higher by Rs 7, 0.33 per cent, to 2,142 per quintal in an open interest of lots of 23,330. Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid a rising demand from cattle feed makers mainly influenced prices here.

