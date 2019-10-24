Education in the 21st century, doing and experiencing a progressive tomorrow. Shantaben Gajera Trust has organized 'Makers Day' at Laxmi Vidyapeeth Sarigam on 15th October 2019. 'Makers Day' is an annual event hosted by the Sunita's Makerspace in the schools under the Gajera Trust, showcasing the talents of the students. This year's Makers Day was marked with the theme, 'Mother Nature- One Earth One Essence', and around 700 students from different schools of Gajera Trust from Surat and Sarigam participated in the event where the intensive program was held, on education in 21stcentury, doing and experiencing a progressive tomorrow.

The occasion was graced by the Valsad District Collector CR Kharsan (IAS). Managing Trustee of the Gajera Trust ChunnibhaiGajera and Founder of Sunita's Makerspace Kinjal Gajera were also present on the occasion. This story is provided by News Wire Gujarat. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

