Zimbabwe's state-owned electricity distributor, grappling with drought and aging equipment, said on Thursday it will disconnect mines, farms and other users as it looks to recover $77 million in unpaid bills.

The southern African nation is experiencing daily power cuts lasting up to 18 hours after a severe drought reduced water levels at the country's biggest hydro plant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)