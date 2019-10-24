International Development News
Development News Edition

Ignite Mudra's Vighna free Visarjan campaign puts Safety First this Ganesh Chaturthi

The elaborate 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi to celebrate the pomp and glory witnesses' accidents of several devotees every year drown during the immersion of the deity in the sea or the riverside.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 19:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 19:03 IST
Ignite Mudra's Vighna free Visarjan campaign puts Safety First this Ganesh Chaturthi
Ignite Mudra innovates with Vighna free visarjan campaign. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The elaborate 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi to celebrate the pomp and glory witnesses' accidents of several devotees every year drown during the immersion of the deity in the sea or the riverside. A lot of lives are lost every year during the Ganpati immersion.

Ignite Mudra, a Joint Venture between DDB Mudra and Tribes in association with HMSI, a leading automobile company played a vital role during Ganpati immersion in Mumbai and Pune this year keeping safety of the people as top priority. While Lord Ganpati is known as a Vighna Harta, Ignite Mudra and HMSI ensured that people celebrated this Ganesh Chaturthi by ensuring #VighnaFreeVisarjan in Mumbai and Pune at select locations.

Stemming from the belief that safety comes first, the initiative #VighnaFreeVisarjan was born. The unique concept helped keep devotees afloat during immersion to avoid any unfortunate incident. Instead of immersing Lord Ganesha on the conventional wooden board known as 'Path', special foam boards were introduced for devotees before visarjan, which further could also be used a float to save anyone from downing or drifting off into the sea.

Ideated by Ignite Mudra, the board came equipped with printed instructions on how to use the board. The boards could be tied to hands to keep devotees secure and afloat until they came to safety zone. The boards were created big enough to hold most household Ganesh idols. And for people who didn't want to compromise on the religious sentiments behind immersion on the wooden platform- the agency urged those families to place the wooden 'path' on top of these special boards during immersion. 2000 boards were distributed at Pandals, Seaside and River side and several people were seen using it at the time of immersion in Mumbai and Pune.

"It's a great public service initiative and in line with the brand ideology of keeping safety first. We're proud to have partnered with HMSI on this great initiative," said Gour Gupta, CEO Ignite Mudra. Ignite Mudra handles OOH Media duties for leading Blue Chip clients such as ITC, One Plus, Toyota, Pernod Ricard, HMSI, Puma, Pepsico, Osram, Michelin etc to name a few.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Also Read: Six injured in fire in Wadala area of Mumbai

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Spain exhumes Franco's embalmed body from opulent tomb

Spain on Thursday exhumed the embalmed body of Francisco Franco from a grandiose state mausoleum ahead of its relocation it to a more discreet grave in a country still conflicted over the dictators decades-long regime. The long-awaited exhu...

Russian military police patrol Syria-Turkey border - RIA

Russian military police have patrolled along a new route on Syria-Turkey border, RIA news agency reported on Thursday, quoting the Russian defence ministry.The route stretched 60 km 37 miles along the border, it said.Also Read India is look...

Delhi court sends Chidambaram to ED custody till Oct 30 in INX Media money laundering case

A Delhi court Thursday sent former finance minister P Chidambaram to custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate till October 30 in the INX Media money laundering case. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the ED to quiz Chidam...

Blackouts as Malawi truckers' strike disrupts fuel supplies

Lilongwe Malawi, Oct 24 AFP A pay strike by truckers in landlocked Malawi has crippled oil and power supplies, leading to prolonged blackouts and fuel shortages on Thursday. Over 1,000 truck drivers stopped work from Monday, preventing all ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019