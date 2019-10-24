International Development News
IDFC First Bank net loss widens to Rs 676 cr in Q2 on new corporate tax

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 24-10-2019 21:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 20:53 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

IDFC First Bank on Thursday reported widening of its net loss to Rs 676.52 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, mainly because of the one-time tax impact. The bank had registered a net loss of Rs 358.39 crore in the corresponding July-September period of the previous financial year.

Its total income during the quarter rose to Rs 4,454.26 crore, from Rs 2,519.37 crore a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing. On standalone basis, there was a net loss of Rs 679.50 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 369.69 crore.

"The bank chose to exercise the option permitted under section 115BAA of the Income Tax Act, 1961, introduced by the Taxation Law Amendment Ordinance, 2019, to move to new corporate tax rate of 25 per cent which will give long-term benefits to the bank. "After considering the tax impact of Rs 751 crore due to markdown of existing deferred tax assets, the bank reported a net loss of Rs 680 crore for Q2 FY20," it said in a release.

The full impact of this change has been incorporated in the tax line of the profit and loss statement, it added. The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs), or bad loans, spiked to 2.62 per cent of gross loans as on September 30 from 1.63 per cent by the end of September 2018.

In value-terms, the gross NPAs were Rs 2,306.26 crore, up from Rs 895.50 crore. Net NPAs were 1.17 per cent (Rs 1,010.96 crore), up from 0.59 per cent (Rs 321.17 crore). "Including retail deposits and retail CASA (current account and saving account), the bank raised nearly Rs 6,000 crore during Q2 FY20, giving us a strong liquidity surplus. Our liquidity coverage ratio was 125 per cent, much higher than regulatory requirements of 100 per cent.

"Finally, we are delighted to post a profit before tax of Rs 100 crore for Q2 FY20, which represents a strong revival of profitability. The bank is ahead of its plans for the 5-year strategic growth path guided earlier," said V Vaidyanathan, managing director and chief executive officer, IDFC First Bank. IDFC Bank was renamed after the recent merger of IDFC Bank and Capital First.

Shares of IDFC First Bank fell 2.02 per cent to Rs 38.85 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

