OPPO to Offer Users Android 10 ColorOS Trial, and Reno Is the First to Upgrade

World-leading smartphone brand OPPO officially upgraded the ColorOS limited public trial version based on Android 10. The Reno will be the first to upgrade, other handsets such as Reno 10x Zoom and Reno 2 will be upgrading within the year of 2019. And this pre-release trial version of the new update covers India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. This is limited to just a few thousand users and will be open to apply starting October 25.

As its one of the most important partners of the Android ecosystem, OPPO's ColorOS is one of the first systems to work with Android 10, and the newer ColorOS 6 is the original Android 10 with features customized for OPPO users. This brings many new experiences in terms of visual interaction, security and convenience such as gesture navigation, and improved privacy settings.

Brand New Dark Mode Visual

Based on OPPO's concept of borderless design, the new ColorOS version presents an all-new Dark Mode, which is both easy on users' eyes, and the phone's battery. The user interface (UI) comes with an automatic brightness control system, enabling Dark Mode to adapt to bright outdoor glare, low light and more, providing effective operation regardless of place or time. It boasts white fonts to enhance contrast, a specialized UI that offers wide coverage even on third-party applications and can be switched on easily within the settings section.

New Full Screen Gestures for super smooth navigation

Another key update is the system's Full Screen Gestures. OPPO was one of the first smartphone brands to launch a full-screen handset. As early as the R15 series, it launched a Full Screen Gesture operation specifically for full-screen customization. This new update gives users easier and more convenient full-screen gesturing, making the best of smartphone border design.

The ColorOS provides three gestures for super smooth navigation. For example, a swipe from the left-hand side of the screen will go back to the previous page. A quick swipe up from the bottom of the phone screen will take you back to the home screen. To view all open apps, users can swipe up from the bottom of the screen then pause about a third the way up the screen. This gesture-based navigation makes everyday phone use a breeze.

Even Greater Convenience and security

Android 10 Digital Wellbeing allows users to more clearly know and manage their smartphone usage. Through this smart function, users can keep on top of how frequently they check their phone and use certain apps. They can see how they spend each day and set daily limits for each app using site timers, and when the timer runs out, the app or site will be paused for the rest of the day. The Wind Down feature also reminds users to switch off at night with by setting a bedtime schedule, helping them to get a good night's sleep. Overall, Digital Wellbeing enables users to customize their phone settings and create daily habits that work best for them.

OPPO's ColorOS has previously supported privacy controls for info on calls, call records, address book, messages, camera or video, and more. The OS will provide empty information when an app seeks to access contacts, call records, messages and scheduling, which avoids leaking sensitive information.

But there's more, as new settings allow users to take back control of their privacy. Android 10 brings users more control over how, or if they share their location information - all created considering users' peace-of-mind. For instance, when an app wants to access your location, you can enable it to access this all the time, when the app is open, or completely block access. If an app has access to location data all the time, then Android will remind users with a one-time notification. These access controls, which can be easily changed within settings, also save much-needed battery power.

Ways to experience

Want to try it out? Here's how: Go to 「Settings」-「Software Updates」-「Setting icon in the upper right corner」-click「Trial Version」, and the remaining places will be displayed in real time. Remember that there are just few thousands public trial upgrades available, starting from October 25 at first come first served.

