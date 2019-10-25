International Development News
President commends Russia to support Africa during struggle against colonialism

The Summit, which was attended by more than forty African leaders, from 23 – 24 October 2019 in Sochi, aimed to intensify and enhance Russia’s cooperation with African countries at bilateral and multilateral levels. 

In this regard, President Ramaphosa said that he was encouraged by engagement with Russia which is based on mutual respect and that countries will engage as equals in dealing with their challenges and developmental issues. Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)

President Cyril Ramaphosa concluded his working visit to the Russian Federation where he attended the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and characterized it as a meaningful engagement that exceeded his expectation.

The forum also aimed to forge closer collaboration on regional and international issues of common interest, raise strategic dialogue between Russia and African countries to a qualitatively higher level, and contribute to peace, security and sustainable development on the African continent.

President Ramaphosa commended Russia for the support it provided to African countries during the struggle against colonialism and apartheid and likened the Russia-Africa forum to the second wave of support by Russia towards the economic development agenda of Africa.

In this regard, President Ramaphosa said that he was encouraged by engagement with Russia which is based on mutual respect and that countries will engage as equals in dealing with their challenges and developmental issues.

"This has been a successful Summit. It started off with the business sector from various countries in Africa interacting with the Russian business sector in an exchange that was most productive," said President Ramaphosa.

"The businesses that came from South Africa spanned a number of sectors of the economy, and their engagement with Russian businesses in mining and Information Communication Technology (ICT) and Oil extraction amongst others were quite meaningful," continued President Ramaphosa.

The Summit was framed around three thematic pillars: "Forging Economic Ties", "Creating Joint Projects", and "Collaborating in the Humanitarian and Social Sector".

On the margins of the Summit, President Ramaphosa held bilateral meetings with Presidents Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, HE Paul Kagame of the Republic of Rwanda, HE Filipe Nyusi of the Republic of Mozambique, and HE Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

President Ramaphosa also met with His Majesty King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini and President Emmerson Mnangagwa of the Republic of Zimbabwe, President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania and the Prime Minister of the United Republic of Tanzania HE Kassim Majaliwa.

President Ramaphosa was accompanied by the Ministers of International Relations and Co-operation, Dr. Naledi Pandor, Public Enterprise Mr. Pravin Gordhan, State Security, Ms. Ayanda Dlodlo and Communications and Digital Technologies, Ms. Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

