Nearly 6 lakh MT of fruit transported out of Kashmir in 3 months: JK Govt

Nearly 6 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of fresh fruits have been transported out of Kashmir valley in last three months, an official spokesman said on Friday. Terrorists have killed four non-Kashmiris in south Kashmir during the past 11 days, including three truck drivers who were transporting apples, and burnt down their trucks.

"In last three months, 5,88,123 MT of fresh fruits have been transported out of the Kashmir valley in 41,672 trucks", the spokesperson said. Animal, Sheep, Fisheries and Transport Department Principal Secretary Asghar Hassan Samoon chaired a meeting here to take stock of transport facilities available for export of fruits from valley to outside.

Representatives of fruit growers unions of Kulgam, Shopian, Anantnag, Sopore, Baramulla, Charari Sharief, Pulwama and Parimpora were also present in the meeting. Giving breakup of fruits transported in the last three months, the spokesman said that 66,492 MT fruits were transported in 5,070 trucks in August this year.

While 1,64,072.66 MT of fruits were transported in September in 11,837 trucks, 3,57,558.30 MT of fruits were carried in 24,765 trucks till October 20. In the meeting, Samoon discussed about availability of transport for carrying fruits from different parts of Kashmir valley to outside.

He also directed officers to ensure that truckers adhere to the freight rate fixed by government for transportation of fruit within J&K and outside. He also asked officials to facilitate movement of fruit trucks on highways.

