PNB Housing Finance shares zoom 10 pc after Q2 net jumps

Shares of PNB Housing Finance on Friday zoomed 10 per cent after the company reported a 45 per cent rise in net profit in September ended the quarter. The scrip jumped 9.89 per cent to close at Rs 490.90 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 24.91 per cent to Rs 558.

On the NSE, it advanced 9.97 per cent to close at Rs 491.50. In traded volume terms, 7.34 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 84 lakh units on the NSE during the day.

PNB Housing Finance on Thursday reported a 45 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 366.8 crore in September ended quarter of this fiscal. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 253 crore in the corresponding July-September period of last fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 2,230.34 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,808.26 crore a year ago.

