International Development News
Development News Edition

Tata Motors reports Q2 loss at Rs 216 crore amid slowing demand

Automaker Tata Motors on Friday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 216 crore for the second quarter of current fiscal against a loss of Rs 1,049 crore in the same period of previous fiscal amid slowing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles in the home market.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 18:12 IST
Tata Motors reports Q2 loss at Rs 216 crore amid slowing demand
Tata Motors is a $45 billion global automobile manufacturing company. Image Credit: ANI

Automaker Tata Motors on Friday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 216 crore for the second quarter of current fiscal against a loss of Rs 1,049 crore in the same period of previous fiscal amid slowing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles in the home market. Consolidated revenue of the company declined by 9 per cent to Rs 64,763 crore against Rs 71,293 crore last year. But EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margins improved by 250 basis points to 12.4 per cent.

Significantly, finance costs increased by Rs 609 crore to Rs 1,835 crore during Q2 FY20 versus prior year due to higher borrowings as compared to Q2 FY19. The profit before tax of its luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) stood at 156 million pounds. "Jaguar Land Rover has improved its performance this quarter and delivered a well-rounded performance. In particular, the improvement in China on the back of better operational metrics is reassuring," the company said in a statement.

"However, the auto industry in India witnessed a sharp decline in both commercial and passenger vehicles, resulting in a disappointing break to the rhythmic delivery of the company's turnaround journey of the last two years," it said. "The profitability was impacted by an adverse mix from the steep decline in medium and heavy commercial vehicle volumes and loss of operating leverage as we proactively focused on retails and reduced system stocks to secure dealer viability," said the statement.

"Though the near-term market situation is fluid, we are optimistic on the medium-term outlook of this market and will continue to drive our turnaround strategy and transition seamlessly to BS-VI," it added. CEO and Managing Director Guenter Butschek said that the industry is grappling with a long and sharp slowdown. "Growth continues to be impacted by subdued demand, higher capacity from the new axle load norms, liquidity stress, low freight availability, weak consumer sentiment and general economic slowdown," he said.

"The sharp market decline over the last few months has impacted our Q2 performance as well which is disappointing. With the onset of the festive season, we are seeing initial green shoots this month with better retail in passenger vehicles," said Butschek. "We hope that the slew of measures announced by the government so far, as well as their commitments to front end significant infrastructure investments, introduce a scrappage policy and ensure adequate liquidity to micro, small and medium enterprises will improve the situation in the coming months."

In another announcement, Tata Motors said its board of directors has approved a preferential allotment of ordinary shares and warrants to the promoter, Tata Sons, for an aggregate consideration of Rs 6,500 crore. "This strong support from Tata Sons will benefit all shareholders by allowing the business to focus on the long-term strategy, reduce debt levels and provide rating support to the Tata Motors Group. (ANI)

Also Read: Tata Motors, Motherson Sumi rally after Britain, EU agree on new Brexit deal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Nasiriyah: Hundreds break into govt building; set it on fire

A provincial government building was set on fire by protesters on Friday in Iraqs Southen city of Nasiriyah, Reuters reported citing police sources. At least 3,000 protesters broke into the government building, the sources were quoted as sa...

N Korea wants discussions on removing S. Korean facilities

Seoul, Oct 25 AP South Korea said Friday that North Korea formally proposed discussions over the possible demolition of South Korean-made hotels and other tourist facilities at the Norths Diamond Mountain resort which leader Kim Jong Un cal...

India’s improving EODB ranking a positive message to investors: FICCI

Welcoming Governments continuous push for reforms in governance, Mr Sandip Somany, President, FICCI said, It is commendable that India continues to be amongst the top ten improvers in the World Banks Ease of Doing Business Ranking for the t...

Russian soldier kills 8 other soldiers at military base in far-east

A Russian conscript has shot dead 8 soldiers and injured 2 others in a military base in the far-eastern region of the country, Interfax news agency said on Friday citing a source. The news agency also reported that the Russian Defence Minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019