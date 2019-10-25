International Development News
Development News Edition

FOREX-Sterling falls against dollar on Brexit uncertainty

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 20:26 IST
FOREX-Sterling falls against dollar on Brexit uncertainty
Image Credit: Pixabay

The dollar strengthened against the pound on Friday after Reuters reported a source close to French President Emmanuel Macron said an extension to the negotiations for Britain's exit from the European Union was not justified at this stage. "France wants a justified and proportionate extension. However, we have nothing of the sort so far. We must show the British that it is up to them to clarify the situation and that an extension is not a given," the source told Reuters.

Against the pound, the dollar was up 0.29% to $1.281. Since hitting a 5-1/2-month high on Monday, sterling has fallen nearly 1.5% after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's timetable to pass legislation that would withdraw Britain from the EU was rejected by the British parliament, the reason for the requested extension. On Thursday, Johnson called for a general election on Dec. 12 in an effort to break the political deadlock over Brexit.

Despite the uncertainty, the pound's fall has been limited since the chance of a no-deal exit has been all but eliminated. The pound remains up 4.34% this month. Against the euro, it was down 0.17% to 86.55 pence per euro. "There's still a focus on the UK and sterling, but that's going to be a feature for a long time," said Shahab Jalinoos, global head of foreign exchange strategy at Credit Suisse.

Apart from the ongoing Brexit saga, Jalinoos said the currency market on Friday was relatively quiet. "At the moment the market is taking a breather on most fronts. The next event that's a major focus is the APEC summit in the middle of November when the market will want to see what transpires from Phase 1 negotiations between the U.S. and China. That's far enough in the future that it's eliminating some reasons to aggressively trade."

The low volatility environment, he said, is encouraging flows into certain higher-yielding assets like emerging markets and out of the funding currencies such as the Swiss franc and the euro. The single currency was last down 0.14% against the dollar to $1.109. Some focus will shift next week to the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting. The central bank is expected to announce on Oct. 30 the third interest rate cut of the year. Money markets have largely priced in a quarter-percentage-point reduction, according to Refinitiv data.

Also Read: Reuters Entertainment News Summary

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Irdai slaps Rs 4 cr fine on SBI Life Insurance

Insurance regulator Irdai on Friday slapped a penalty of Rs 4 crore on SBI Life Insurance for violation of regulatory norms. As directed under the respective charges, the penalty shall be remitted by the life insurer by debiting shareholder...

Rome public workers strike over state of city, national strike disrupts flights

Trade unions in Rome staged a general strike on Friday to denounce what they said was the dire management of the Italian capital by Mayor Virginia Raggi and her ruling 5-Star Movement administration. Workers from more than a dozen firms con...

BJP, JJP strike alliance in Haryana, regional party to get Dy CM post: Amit Shah

The BJP on Friday clinched an alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party, which has won 10 seats in the 90-member assembly, by offering the it the post of deputy chief minister. BJP president Amit Shah announced at a press conference held with...

Vietnamese UK embassy says families worried relatives were among truck dead

Vietnams embassy in London said on Friday it had received requests from Vietnamese families asking for help in finding out whether their relatives were among the 39 victims found dead in the back of a truck near London.The embassy has not y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019