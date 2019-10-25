International Development News
Development News Edition

IRB InvIT reports lower distributable cash flow to Rs 145 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 20:43 IST
IRB InvIT reports lower distributable cash flow to Rs 145 cr
Image Credit:

IRB InvIT Fund, on Friday said its net distributable cash flow declined 16.66 per cent at Rs 145 crore for the September quarter. The InvIT, sponsored by IRB Infrastructure Developers, had reported a cash flow distribution of Rs 174 crore in Q2 FY2019.

The distribution of Rs 145 crore translates into the cash flow of Rs 2.50 per unit for the second quarter of FY2020. The firm reported a revenue of Rs 301 crore in the September quarter as against Rs 292 crore a year ago, while the EBIDTA stood at Rs 243 crore during the quarter as compared to Rs 235 crore in Q2 FY2019.

"We continued our growth trajectory with a four per cent jump in revenues even as unprecedented heavy monsoon temporarily impacted the collections during the quarter. We are already observing a recovery in tolling numbers in the month of October with start of festive season; and are confident of delivering Rs 12 per unit payout for the whole year FY20 if this rebound continues, a company spokesperson said. The InvIT is currently managing seven operational road assets, with an aggregate value of around Rs 7,560 crore spread across the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Punjab..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Nepal gang-rape victim sees attackers convicted after years-long battle

By Gopal Sharma KATHMANDU, Oct 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Nepali woman who was gang raped as a child finally saw her attackers convicted this week after a years-long legal battle that took her to the countrys highest court, but said ...

High fibre, yogurt diet reduces lung cancer risk: Study

Risk of lung cancer can be reduced by consuming a diet which is high in fibre and yogurt, says a study. The benefits of a diet high in fibre and yogurt have already been established for cardiovascular disease and gastrointestinal cancer. Th...

Fishing for scooters in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower

The proliferation of electric scooters for rent in the French capital has spawned a new Parisian profession scooter fisherman. Youva Hadjali, who works for the scooter startup Lime, was perched on the banks of the river Seine on Friday in t...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 rises above record closing high on U.S.-China trade report

The SP 500 on Friday rose above its record closing high after a report that the United States and China were close to finalizing parts of a trade pact.The benchmark index closed at 3,025.86 points after touching a record high of 3,027.98 on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019