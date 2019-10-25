International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Pound languishes in red as UK waits for extension and election decisions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 21:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 21:27 IST
UPDATE 2-Pound languishes in red as UK waits for extension and election decisions
Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling edged down on Friday as the European Union failed to set a date for Britain's departure from the bloc while the UK parliament squabbled over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for an election to break the deadlock. EU ambassadors agreed in principle to a delay beyond the Oct. 31 deadline, but will not decide the length of the extension until Monday or Tuesday, an official said.

A source close to French President Emmanuel Macron said an extension was not justified at this stage. The pound fell on the news and was trading down 0.2% against the dollar at $1.2833, though it held above the one-week low of $1.2790 hit on Thursday after Johnson called for an election.

Versus the euro, it slipped to as much as 86.38 pence, losing the week's minimal gains. Johnson's spokesman said the government would push ahead with Brexit if lawmakers did not agree to an election.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he will only support an election if a no-deal Brexit is taken off the table. "It seems like (there is) this weird feedback loop of uncertainty from the UK parliament leading to the EU not making a decision, leading to the uncertainty in the UK parliament," said Jordan Rochester, FX strategist at Nomura.

Sterling is down 1.2% so far this week, ceding half the gains made last week when it rallied the most in two years on news that the British and Irish Prime Ministers could "see a pathway to a possible deal". It is still up 5% to the dollar this month as risks of a no-deal Brexit have tumbled, heading for its best month since January 2018.

Meanwhile, sterling's upside should be limited. Thu Lan Nguyen, FX strategist at Commerzbank, noted the risk of "running round in circles".

"We will see more volatility if we have more elections in December - as soon as the date's set and decided I would expect implied volatility in the one- to the two-month horizon to rise again," she said. Sterling-dollar implied volatility - expectations of future price swings - on a one-month maturity were down to 9.4% on Friday, the lowest in more than five weeks. But the three-month contract touched a four-day high at 10.2%, as election jitters and fear of prolonged Brexit uncertainty crept in.

Also Read: New 'great' Brexit deal agreed with EU: Boris Johnson

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Laxman wants Ganguly to revive NCA

Former India batsman VVS Laxman wants his former colleague and newly-elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to revive the National Cricket Academy, which he said was key to nurture future stars. Laxman, who is also a consultant for CABs spec...

New Legislative Assembly constituted, Maha CEO tells Guv

Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer Baldev Singh on Friday presented the list of 288 MLAs elected in the October 21 state polls to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here. Results were declared on Thursday. The state CEO told the...

Fishing for scooters in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower

The proliferation of electric scooters for rent in the French capital has spawned a new Parisian profession scooter fisherman. Youva Hadjali, who works for the scooter startup Lime, was perched on the banks of the river Seine on Friday in t...

UPDATE 2-FTSE 100 snaps four-day winning run amid Brexit worries

UK stocks ended Friday on a sour note as Brexit jitters weighed on sentiment, although the exporter-heavy FTSE 100 marked its strongest weekly performance in nine months as the continuing political divide hurt sterling. The FTSE 100, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019