International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Argentina central bank bleeds reserves to defend peso ahead of election

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Buenos Aires
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 21:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 21:41 IST
UPDATE 3-Argentina central bank bleeds reserves to defend peso ahead of election
Represetative Image Image Credit: ANI

Argentina's central bank kept selling dollars in defense of the beleaguered peso on Friday, with concerns rising about the bank's falling reserves ahead of a Sunday presidential election dreaded by the financial markets. The bank sold $129 million in two of an expected four interventions on Friday, traders said, as the peso continued its four-year swoon under President Mauricio Macri, a free-market advocate expected to lose his re-election bid in Sunday's vote.

The bank has shed $21 billion in reserves since the August primary election when Macri got thumped by his Peronist challenger Alberto Fernandez. Reserves were at $45.26 billion on Friday as markets worried about a resurgence of government intervention in the economy under a Fernandez government. "My sense is that he will announce more strict capital controls from day one because the reserve level is very low," said Alberto Bernal, chief emerging markets strategist at XP Investments in New York.

With the election increasing jitters about the recession- and inflation-racked economy, the peso fell 0.3% to 59.99 to the dollar after weakening 1.3% on Thursday, even after the central bank sold $346 million in reserves to ease its fall. A default scare last year forced his administration to sign a $57 billion loan deal with the International Monetary Fund, which has said it will evaluate its relationship with Argentina once it has clarity on debt sustainability in light of the next government's policies.

Fernandez's alliance with the former president and populist icon Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner has meanwhile unnerved investors. Fernandez de Kirchner is running as Alberto Fernandez's vice-presidential candidate. "Alberto needs to make sure that Cristina stops talking about economic policy, because every time she speaks, the market and savers freak out. Fernandez will have very little time to deliver a coherent plan that the markets and the IMF can endorse," Bernal said.

Macri was elected on promises of "normalizing" an economy distorted by Fernandez de Kirchner's heavy-handed trade and currency controls. But he overestimated his ability to attract investment and underestimated the inflationary impact of his fiscal policies. These included cuts in public utility subsidies that boosted electricity and heating bills for businesses, which in turn hiked prices for the goods and services they sold. Inflation took off and has yet to moderate. Consumer prices rose 5.9% in September alone.

The peso has shed 84% of its value since Macri's inauguration on December 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Debris dumped at Karkardooma land by anti-social elements: DDA after Gahlot's warning

The DDA on Friday said debris being dumped at a 10-acre land owned by it near the Karkardooma metro station was done by anti-social elements and they should be prosecuted. The urban bodys statement comes a day after Delhis Environment Minis...

UPDATE 2-U.S. Attorney General Barr's review of Russia probe faces backlash

U.S. Attorney General William Barr faced growing criticism from Democrats on Friday after the Justice Department said it had intensified its politically charged review of the origins of the investigation into Russian interference in the 201...

UPDATE 6-Vietnamese may be among UK truck dead as police make three more arrests

Police investigating the deaths of 39 people in a truck near London said they had arrested three more suspects on Friday on suspicion of human trafficking amid signs that some of the dead may be Vietnamese.As forensic experts began the proc...

No vacancy for people with disabilities will be filled by any other category: Rlys

As the protest against irregularities in railway recruitment in the disabled category entered the third day on Friday, the railways assured the agitators that no vacancy for divyangjan will be filled by any other category. The sit-in protes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019