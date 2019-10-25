International Development News
Development News Edition

U.S. government's annual budget deficit largest since 2012

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 23:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 23:32 IST
U.S. government's annual budget deficit largest since 2012
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

The U.S. government ended fiscal year 2019 with the largest budget deficit in seven years as gains in tax receipts were offset by higher spending and growing debt service payments, the Treasury department said on Friday.

The figures reflect the second full budget year under U.S. President Donald Trump, a Republican, and come at a time when the country has an expanding tax base with strong economic growth and an unemployment rate currently near a 50-year low. The U.S. budget deficit widened to $984 billion, which was 4.6% of the nation's gross domestic product. The previous fiscal year deficit was $779 billion, with a deficit-to-GDP-ratio of 3.8%. Total receipts increased by 4% but outlays rose by 8.2%.

The deficit reached a peak of $1.4 trillion in 2009 as the Obama administration and Congress took emergency measures to shore up the nation's banking system during the global financial crisis and provide stimulus to an economy in recession. The annual budget deficit had been reduced to $585 billion by the end of former President Barack Obama's second term in 2016 and Republicans in Congress during that time criticized Obama, a Democrat, for not reducing it further.

Since then, the budget deficit has jumped due in part to the Republican's overhaul of the tax system, which in the short term sharply reduced corporate tax income revenues, and an increase in military spending. By the end of fiscal 2019, corporate tax payments were up 5%. Customs duties, which have been affected by the Trump administration's trade war with China and others, were up 70% year-on-year. There was higher spending on defense, healthcare and social security programs. The United States has an ageing population and economists have warned that the cost of mandatory spending on Social Security and Medicare as well as federal retirement programs for the elderly will be fiscally unsustainable.

Earlier this year the U.S. Congress passed a two-year budget deal backed by Trump that would increase federal spending on defense and other domestic programs. Some of the widening of the deficit came from more spending on interest payments on the national debt. Borrowing has increased over the past year.

For September, the U.S. government recorded a $83 billion surplus, a 31% drop from the same month last year. When accounting for calendar adjustments, the surplus last month was $17 billion compared with an adjusted surplus of $51 billion the previous year. For the fiscal year, the adjusted deficit was $1 trillion.

Outlays were $291 billion in September, up 30% from the same month a year earlier while receipts totaled $374 billion, an increase of 9% from the year-ago month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

InterGlobe Aviation shares tumble 7 pc after Q2 earnings

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Chiefs rule out QB Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will sit out Sundays game against the Green Bay Packers with a dislocated kneecap. Mahomes was injured Oct. 17 at Denver in Kansas Citys win over the Broncos but was able to practice Wednesday ...

UPDATE 2-Obama on Rep. Cummings: "Nothing weak about looking out for others"

Democratic leaders past and present remembered the late Elijah Cummings on Friday in eulogies that drew an implicit contrast between the civil rights activist and President Donald Trump, in whose impeachment inquiry the lawmaker played a le...

Soccer-Brazil's Bolsonaro criticised over plans to attend Copa final

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, an admirer of Latin Americas military dictatorships, courted controversy on Friday when he said he might go to next months Copa Libertadores final in the Chilean stadium once used as a detention centre. R...

US budget deficit soars in 2019 to just under $1 tn, highest since 2012: Treasury

Americas budget deficit soared to nearly USD 1 trillion in the 2019 fiscal year as government borrowing swelled, the US Treasury announced Friday. The deficit jumped by 26 percent to USD 984 billion, the highest since 2012, as spending outs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019