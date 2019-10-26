International Development News
IIT Kanpur Completes 60 Years

Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Hon'ble Min. of HRD to be the Chief Guest at Foundation Day celebrations

KANPUR, India, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IIT Kanpur, one of the first Indian Institutes of Technology and a globally acclaimed Institute of National Importance, will celebrate the successful completion of 60 years of its founding, on 2nd November 2019 in Kanpur. Hon'ble Union Minister of Human Resource Development, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will be the Guest of Honour at the special event held to commemorate the Diamond Jubilee of the institution.

IIT Kanpur, which has given this country some of the finest industry leaders like Narayan Murthy, founder of Infosys, Satyendra Dubey, Ashoke Sen, Som Mittal, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, among others, will also host an alumni and institute fellow award function as part of the celebrations. The Distinguished Alumni & Institute Fellows will be felicitated at an award ceremony in acknowledgement of their achievements and contribution to both IITK and the nation.

Hon'ble Union Minister of Human Resource Development, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said, "The IITs were pioneers in the field of engineering education in the country and led to the development of a strong scientific and technological base of talent that over the years, has contributed to the growth of our nation. It is an honour to be present for the diamond jubilee celebrations and I would like to congratulate all those associated with the institution for this achievement. I am sure that the future is brighter and IIT Kanpur will continue to contribute to the transformation of India through innovation and technology."

Dr Koppillil Radhakrishnan, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIT Kanpur, and Honorary Distinguished Advisor in the Department of Space Research Organization (ISRO) said, "It is a moment of pride for each of us at IIT Kanpur as this eminent institute reaches this landmark. As one of the country's first IITs, IIT Kanpur has set benchmarks in engineering education across disciplines, as well as conducting original research of the highest standard, and providing leadership in technological innovation. Global collaborations have allowed the institute to keep pace with the rapidly changing world of science and technology. The path-breaking innovations in both curriculum and research have kept our flag flying high across the world and we are proud of our alumni, students, and faculty, both past and present who have made us proud with their good work! We are thankful for the government's support and look forward to their continuing encouragement in the future."

Established in 1959, the IIT Kanpur is the 4th IIT to be established and one of the consistently top ranked institutes in the country. With the best research infrastructure and state-of-the-art facilities, it encourages students to innovate using technology and approaches education with a problem- solving attitude. It was set up with a vision: "To create, disseminate and translate knowledge in science, engineering and allied disciplines that will best serve the society," and the recognition that the institute has garnered as a major centre of learning in Engineering, Science and several Inter-disciplinary Areas is testament to the success of this vision.

At present there are over 6000 students pursuing their education across various disciplines. The verdant campus is spread across 1055 acres with 108 buildings housing students and staff. The institute strongly believes in research across various disciplines. The faculty members at IIT Kanpur have garnered the majority of several highly sought after and prestigious national awards such as Padma Shri, Infosys Prize, Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award, J.C. Bose National Fellowship, Humboldt Research Award , National Academy of Sciences (NASI), Indian National Science Academy (INSA), Indian Academy of Science (IASc), Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE), and the Swaranajayanti Fellowship, renowned international awards including TWAS Prize, Fulkerson Prize, and Goedel Prize.

About IIT Kanpur

IIT Kanpur, one of the first Indian Institutes of Technology and a globally acclaimed Institute of National Importance was established in 1960 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India. Since its inception it has remained at the forefront of teaching and research and has firmly established itself as an academic institute of high repute both nationally and internationally. The Institute has pioneered a paradigm of science-based engineering education that has been successfully adopted and implemented over time, and emulated by many institutions across the country. Its alumni have received accolades for their outstanding contributions in academia, industry, research labs, and also in diverse arenas of public administration and civil society. IIT Kanpur is a vibrant creative hub, comprising the very best in terms of academic research and outreach practices with a potential to create a global impact, yet firmly connected to the national agenda of development. PWR

