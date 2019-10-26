International Development News
Development News Edition

Congressmen write to USTR seeking reduction in tariff on pecan by India

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 11:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 11:54 IST
Congressmen write to USTR seeking reduction in tariff on pecan by India

As many as 34 congressmen have written to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to seek reduction in tariff by India on pecan, amidst negotiations on a trade deal between the two countries. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week said negotiations between India and the US on a trade deal are going on in "full speed", expressing hope that they will conclude soon.

Trade tensions between India and the US have been rising with US President Donald Trump complaining that tariffs imposed by New Delhi on American products were "no longer acceptable". The Trump administration had terminated India's designation as a beneficiary developing nation under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) in June.

The growing middle class in India has demonstrated its desire for consumer-oriented agricultural products, like tree nuts and the Indian market represents one of the most dynamic and fastest growing in the world, the lawmakers, led by congressman Austin Scott, said in the letter dated October 24. “Unfortunately, the current high tariff (36 percent) that India charges on pecan imports makes it difficult for American producers to compete in this important market,” the letter said.

“As you continue discussion with (Indian) Prime Minister Modi's administration to reach a trade deal and potentially reinstate India's Generalized System of Preference Status, we would like to stress the importance of removing existing barriers to the export of US agricultural products, specifically pecans,” the congressmen said. They said that lowering the tariff on pecans would provide the Indians with more economical access to tree nut varieties, while providing a much-needed economic boost to rural America.

The lawmakers noted that American pecan producers have faced many challenges due to rising imports from Mexico, Chinese tariffs and Hurricane Michael's impact on tree loss and 2018 crop production. Gaining access to new markets for pecans will help ease the pain while orchards are replanted and a trade deal is negotiated with China, they said.

Comparing the tariffs with other varieties of nuts, they said that the current Indian tariffs on US pistachios and almonds is much lower (10 percent), which highlights how disproportionately high the pecan tariff is. The pecan industry contributes over USD 3.57 billion to the economies of the 15 pecan producing states in the United States. Over the last ten years, exports alone have pumped an additional USD 1.25 billion in economic activity into rural America. Reducing trade barriers into India is an opportunity to strengthen the economy of rural America.

Senator David Perdue has lead a similar bipartisan letter in the Senate last month with US Senators John Boozman, John Cornyn, Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz, Martin Heinrich, Cindy Hyde-Smith, James Inhofe, Johnny Isakson, Doug Jones, Tom Udall and Roger Wicker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Meghan King and Jim Edmonds break-up after 5 years of marriage

Just a day after television star Meghan Kind Edmonds revealed that she is working on her marriage with Jim, the actor ended her 5-year-marriage on Friday. Jim filed for divorce on Friday, the day after the estranged couples fifth wedding an...

Can't wait to play: Steve Smith

After scoring a mountain of runs against England in the Ashes series, Australia batsman Steve Smith is eager to play in front of the home crowd against Sri Lanka. It should be good, I cant wait to play. Any time you walk out and play for Au...

Khattar unanimously elected as BJP's legislative party leader in Haryana

Eds Dropping words in headline Chandigarh, Oct 26 PTI&#160;Manohar Lal Khattar was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party in Haryana here on Saturday.The announcement was made by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. P...

Rugby-Wales centre Davies confident of playing semis despite knee concerns

Wales centre Jonathan Davies may not be at his fittest because of a knee injury but the 31-year-old is confident he would be able to play Sundays Rugby World Cup semi-final against South Africa. Davies said there were initial fears he would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019