This festive season, avail great offers with Bajaj Finserv Loan for Chartered Accountants

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, has a convenient financial solution for chartered accountants seeking to grow their business, embrace modern technology, add to their workforce or simply ensure adequate cash flow. CAs applying during the festive season stand to win exclusive prizes, including a trip to Abu Dhabi while enjoying a collateral-free sanction of up to Rs 37 lakh on flexible terms.

Bajaj Finserv. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, has a convenient financial solution for chartered accountants seeking to grow their business, embrace modern technology, add to their workforce or simply ensure adequate cash flow. CAs applying during the festive season stand to win exclusive prizes, including a trip to Abu Dhabi while enjoying a collateral-free sanction of up to Rs 37 lakh on flexible terms. Loans tailored for CAs coupled with festive season deals

Professionals who apply for the Bajaj Finserv Loan for Chartered Accountants by 5 November 2019 stand a chance to win a trip to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE. This destination is known for its rich culture, architectural marvels, water sports, wildlife safaris, pristine islands, and stunning deserts. Apart from the opportunity to holiday in the Middle East, chartered accountants also stand a chance to win gift vouchers worth Rs 5,000. Apart from these exciting prizes, here are the benefits that CAs gets when they opt for Bajaj Finserv's Loans for Chartered Accountants:

Large collateral-free loan to boost business operations Bajaj Finserv gives CAs access to a loan of up to Rs 37 lakh without requiring any asset to be pledged. This means that CAs have the opportunity to roll out changes, be it infrastructure- or software-related, without compromise. Accountants can make use of this easy-to-obtain capital to expand offices, purchase computers, and accountancy software, and implement other measures that enhance data processing, auditing and improve customer relations.

Flexi-loan facility for ad hoc needs and adequate cash flow Chartered accountants can repay the loan over a flexible, 12- to 60-month tenor and opt for a Flexi-loan to get access to superior benefits. The Flexi-loan facility can help plug working capital deficits as they facilitate multiple withdrawals from the sanction without fresh paperwork. Further, interest is charged only on the amount withdrawn and used, and CAs can prepay amounts at no extra cost whenever they receive payments and find that they have surplus liquidity. Moreover, for smoother cash flow management, CAs can also pay interest-only EMIs throughout the tenor and repay the principal once the tenor comes to a close.

Minimal documentation and quick approvals for instant financing Whether CAs want to scale up quickly in time for tax season or make the most of a limited-period growth opportunity, they can get the financial muscle to do so, as Bajaj Finserv has minimal documentation requirements and offers doorstep document pickup services for easy onboarding. In fact, when CAs check their pre-approved loan offer first, they can expedite approval and enjoy near-instant, 24-hour loan disbursal too. By simply entering basic contact information, they can get instant financing via a customised deal.

