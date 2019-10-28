International Development News
Development News Edition

FTSE 100 slips as HSBC sparks sell-off in banking stocks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 13:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 13:54 IST
FTSE 100 slips as HSBC sparks sell-off in banking stocks

A sell-off in financial stocks following an underwhelming earnings update from HSBC kept UK shares in the negative territory on Monday, while confusion around a potential delay to Brexit and a snap election lingered. The blue chips were 0.4% lower by 0806 GMT, with HSBC responsible for more than half of the index's fall, while the FTSE 250 was largely unchanged.

HSBC slumped 3%, heading for its worst day in eight months, as its third-quarter profit missed market expectations amid ongoing macro-economic uncertainties including the Sino-U.S. trade war, Brexit and the Hong Kong protests.

Also Read: HSBC, StanChart results to show Hong Kong protests are starting to gnaw

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Air India paints 'Ek Onkar' symbol on aircraft to commemorate 550th Gurupurab

By Ashoke Raj National Carrier Air India has painted Ek Onkar symbol on its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircrafts tail to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani said that there was a demand to launch a dir...

Sterling steady as traders await Brexit delay, vote on election

Sterling was little changed on Monday as traders waited to see whether Brussels would grant Britain a three-month Brexit extension, while British lawmakers were expected to vote on whether to hold an early general election.The European Unio...

EU approves Brexit extension up to January 31: President Donald Tusk. (AFP) CPS

EU approves Brexit extension up to January 31 President Donald Tusk. AFP CPS...

Philippines: Duterte to temporarily pass on powers to VP Leni Robredo

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has said on Monday that he will pass on his powers over law enforcement to Vice President Leni Robredo, according to local media. The transfer will reportedly be for a period of 6 months.Dutertes announ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019