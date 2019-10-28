FTSE 100 slips as HSBC sparks sell-off in banking stocks
A sell-off in financial stocks following an underwhelming earnings update from HSBC kept UK shares in the negative territory on Monday, while confusion around a potential delay to Brexit and a snap election lingered. The blue chips were 0.4% lower by 0806 GMT, with HSBC responsible for more than half of the index's fall, while the FTSE 250 was largely unchanged.
HSBC slumped 3%, heading for its worst day in eight months, as its third-quarter profit missed market expectations amid ongoing macro-economic uncertainties including the Sino-U.S. trade war, Brexit and the Hong Kong protests.
Also Read: HSBC, StanChart results to show Hong Kong protests are starting to gnaw
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UK's Johnson will speak to EU leaders on Brexit deal by end of Monday -Sunday Times
Motor racing-All systems go for F1 in Suzuka after Typhoon Hagibis
UK Labour's Corbyn not likely to support deal between PM Johnson and EU- Sky News
UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Vettel leads Ferrari front row lockout in Suzuka
UPDATE 1-UK's Johnson will speak to EU leaders on Brexit deal by end of Monday -Sunday Times