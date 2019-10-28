International Development News
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX gain on hopes for a trade deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 16:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 16:00 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX gain on hopes for a trade deal

Emerging market stocks rose to a three-month high on Monday, aided by gains among Chinese shares, while developing-world currencies gained at the beginning of an important week for emerging-market assets.

Reports on Friday that the United States and China were close to completing some parts of a trade deal boosted sentiment on Monday, before Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision. The trade war is a key factor in the Fed's rate outlook. MSCI's emerging-market equities index gained 0.5%, while Chinese stocks rose 0.9%, fuelled by hopes of tangible progress being made on the U.S.-China trade front.

The yuan recorded its best close in domestic onshore trade since Aug. 19, as MSCI's developing-world currencies benchmark rose 0.2%. "The Federal Reserve's monetary policy currently is a function of U.S.-China trade tensions and how detrimental that is going to be to the U.S. economic slowdown ... the trade headlines are going to dictate everything," said Simon Harvey, FX market analyst at Monex Europe.

"(U.S. Fed Chair Jerome) Powell previously said you can't model monetary policy given the U.S.-China trade tensions. The market has fully priced in a rate cut, so all eyes will be on the forward guidance." Russian stocks gained 0.4%, with Surgutneftegas rising by about 1%. Shares of the pipeline operator have risen about a third in the week through Monday.

Turkey's lira rose 0.8% and Turkish stocks slipped dipped 0.1% in shortened trading hours before a local holiday on Tuesday. South Africa's rand was up 0.5% after reaching a month-and-a-half high earlier in the session. The country's medium-term budget a Moody's review of South Africa's credit rating are due this week.

Monex Europe's Harvey said foreign investors were beginning to hold South African bonds again, noting their relatively attractive yield and falling costs for credit default swaps. The yield on Argentina's overseas-listed January 2028 benchmark dollar bond rose above 22% from about 21.64% on Friday, after pro-market President Mauricio Macri lost an election to left-leaning Alberto Fernandez.

"This is a bad result for investors since Fernandez will feel under more pressure to implement policies that boost growth and resist pressures for further adjustments," wrote Daniel Kerner, Eurasia Group's managing director for Latin America, in a note. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2019, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2019, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

Also Read: Sports News Roundup: Wheelchair marathon talent; Chinese fans attend NBA game

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese banks to secure salaries, remain closed Tuesday -statement

Lebanese banks will stay shut on Tuesday amid ongoing unrest, but are working to ensure public and private sector workers receive their salary payments, the countrys banking association said on Monday.Despite the difficult circumstances and...

Getty Fire: Mandatory evacuations ordered; evacuation center opened

Mandeville Canyon area has been put under mandatory evacuation on Monday as Getty Fire rages in the area. Los Angeles Fire Department LAFD issued an alert to notify people about the evacuation order. LAFD has also said that the fire is movi...

UPDATE 1-France orders EDF to tackle nuclear project failings

EDF must present an action plan within a month on how to tackle skills shortages and other problems that have caused delays at key nuclear projects and damaged the reputation of the industry, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on M...

EW Nutrition Opens New Production Plant in China

&#160;On 29 October, German-based company EW Nutrition will officially open its new production plant in China. The new plant is the next step in the successful development of EWN Biotechnology Shanghai.By offering holistic, science-backed s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019