International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Britain to "strain every sinew" help finance sector after Brexit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 16:55 IST
UPDATE 2-Britain to "strain every sinew" help finance sector after Brexit

Britain will do whatever it can to ensure that its financial sector remains a major global player after Brexit, financial services minister John Glen said on Monday.

"This government absolutely believes in the City," Glen told a conference in London, adding that revenues from finance were key to Britain's ability to fund healthcare, police and regional development. "We will strain every sinew to help you flourish." Financial firms in Britain lose unfettered direct access to investors in the bloc after Brexit and will instead have to rely on the EU's system of equivalence.

Under this system, Brussels grants market access if it deems that a foreign financial firm's home rules are strict enough to ensure that EU customers are well protected. Glen said that Britain stood ready to start negotiating equivalence in key areas with the EU as soon as Brexit has happened - although when that will remain unknown.

The EU on Monday agreed on a 3-month flexible delay to Britain's departure, until Jan. 31, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was driven to request a postponement due to lawmakers rejecting the sequence of the ratification of the divorce deal agreed with Brussels. If Britain leaves the bloc with a deal, it would have a transition period until the end of 2020, meaning business as usual for the banks.

Britain has said it does not want to be a permanent "taker" of EU rules to maintain EU financial market access and Glen said the issue was how to find a more "enduring mechanism" that recognizes that changes in rules can occur on both sides. "We have got to weigh the issue up very carefully," Glen said, adding it was difficult to know "where it would land" until equivalence negotiations with Brussels started.

"It will be a carefully designed position that we adopt," Glen added. Britain needs to be able to set its own rules and Glen hinted that some of the EU's capital rules for insurers could be amended, given what he called "pressure" in Britain for changes.

"We need an agile and responsive regulatory approach," Glen said. Britain sees Brexit as making it possible to negotiate its own trade deals with other countries, and China's ambassador to Britain, Liu Xiaoming, told the conference that Britain and China were already building foundations for strong future cooperation in financial services.

"Britain is at a crucial stage of Brexit, but I am confident the UK will not lose its strength in financial services easily and London will retain its status as an international financial center," he said. Fintech could be a key bridge to deeper China-UK cooperation in financial services, he said.

Financial services are more dependent than any other economic sector on being able to hire highly-skilled staff from across the world and Britain would introduce a post-Brexit immigration system that supported competitiveness, Glen said. Banks, insurers and asset managers in Britain have opened over 300 hubs in the EU to deal with whatever form Brexit takes.

Also Read: Britain's Johnson plays down Brexit breakthrough hopes

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Getty Fire: Evacuation zone expanded; new evacuation center opened

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-New tuberculosis treatment for developing countries to cost $1,040

A newly approved three-drug treatment for tuberculosis will be available in 150 countries including India and South Africa, priced at 1,040 for a complete regimen, more than twice the cost proposed in the past by advocacy groups for other t...

Silver futures slip by Rs 51 on low demand

Silver prices fell by Rs 51 to Rs 46,440 per kg in futures trade on Monday as investors reduced their positions even as the metal gained overseas. Silver contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 51, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 46,440 ...

TB Alliance grants licence to Macleods for manufacturing anti-TB drug

TB Alliance, a not-for-profit organisation, on Monday said it has granted a non-exclusive licence to manufacture anti-TB drug pretomanid to Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Macleods has agreed to commercialise the anti-tuberculosis TB medicine...

NBCC MD warns employees of stern action against corruption

State-owned construction firm NBCCs Managing Director P K Gupta on Monday warned company employees against any corrupt practices, days after the CBI arrested a top official for allegedly taking bribe. The CBI last week arrested a top NBCC o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019