Biocon moves up to rank 6th on Science careers' top 20 global pharma list

Biopharmaceuticals major Biocon Ltd said on Monday it has moved up in top 10 global biotech employers ranking for 2019 and continues to be the only company from Asia to feature on the US-based Science magazine's annual careers top 20 employers' list. Ranked at number six among global pharma and biotech companies in 2019, Biocon has been recognised for three key attributes: innovative leader in the industry, is socially responsible and leadership makes changes needed.

The Science and Science Careers' 2019 annual top employers survey polled employees in the biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical and related industries to determine the 20 best employers in these industries as well as their driving characteristics. More than 7,500 people participated in the web-based survey. The respondents were from North America (72 per cent), Europe (19 per cent), Asia Pacific Rim (7 per cent) and other regions (2 per cent). About 95 per cent work in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry.

"The quality of our talent drawn from across the globe enables us to use cutting-edge science to develop high-quality biopharmaceuticals with a potential to benefit a billion lives," said Biocon's Chairman and Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw. "We have consciously created a culture that encourages ideation, experimentation and collaboration to address unmet patient needs," she said in a statement.

