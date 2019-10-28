International Development News
Science News Roundup: Secretive military spaceplane lands in Florida after record-long orbital flight

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Secretive military space plane lands in Florida after a record-long orbital flight

The Pentagon's secretive X-37B space plane landed in Florida on Sunday after a record-long orbital flight lasting more than two years, the U.S. Air Force said, capping the latest test mission for an array of military technologies. The unpiloted X-37B, built by Boeing Co., touched down on an airstrip at NASA's Kennedy Space Center at 3:51 a.m. ET after spending 780 days orbiting Earth as the Air Force's fifth flight mission under the Orbital Test Vehicle program, the Air Force said.

