International Development News
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on improved outlook for trade deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 20:49 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on improved outlook for trade deal
Image Credit:

An index of global stock markets rose to a 21-month high on Monday, boosted by growing hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal and the view that the U.S. Federal Reserve this week will deliver its third interest rate cut for 2019.

U.S. Treasury yields rose after the European Union agreed to a three-month flexible delay of Britain's departure. Improved risk sentiment also sapped demand for the safe-haven U.S. dollar, the Japanese yen, and gold. MSCI's All Country World Index, which tracks shares across 47 countries, was up 0.46, its highest intraday level since Feb. 2, 2018.

U.S. and Chinese officials are "close to finalizing" parts of a trade agreement after high-level telephone discussions on Friday, the U.S. Trade Representative's office and China's Commerce Ministry said. The USTR provided no details on areas of progress. U.S. President Donald Trump has said he hopes to sign the deal with China's President Xi Jinping next month at a summit in Chile.

"Markets seem convinced the first deal will get done and that negotiations are progressing on the next deal," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. Strong results from U.S. companies have boosted risk sentiment, and investors are hopeful the Fed will cut interest rates at its meeting this week.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 hit a record high. Microsoft Corp boosted all three main indexes after the tech giant beat Amazon.com Inc for the Pentagon's $10 billion cloud computing contract. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 149.1 points, or 0.55%, to 27,107.16, the S&P 500 gained 17.16 points, or 0.57%, to 3,039.71 and the Nasdaq Composite added 69.35 points, or 0.84%, to 8,312.47.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.33% to their highest since January 2018, helped by trade-exposed auto and mining stocks. In currency markets, the U.S. dollar slipped as trade deal optimism reduced demand for safe-haven currencies.

"Positive trade headlines continue to support our view that trade tensions are easing," said Win Thin, global head of FX strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was 0.06% lower on the day.

Sterling was little changed after the European Union granted Britain a three-month extension to exit the bloc. Expectations of a delay were already priced in. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was last up 5.7 basis points to 1.858%, the biggest move across maturities.

Oil prices were little changed as trade hopes supported prices but weak Chinese industrial data weighed. Brent crude was 0.2 cents lower, or 0.32%, at $61.82 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 0.51 cents or 0.9% to $56.15 a barrel.

Gold eased as trade hopes limited gains after the precious metal jumped 1% in the previous session. Spot gold was down 0.8% at $1,492.2343 per ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Lukoil, Hungary's MOL to sign dirty oil settlement - sources

Russian oil producer Lukoil and Hungarian energy company MOL are set to sign a settlement deal over contaminated oil during Russian President Putins visit to Budapest this week, four industry sources told Reuters. A high level of organic ch...

Pune bank takes 'possession' of NCP MLA Munde's flat over dues

A Pune-based bank has taken symbolic possession of a flat owned by newly-elected NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde here in Maharashtra for alleged non-payment of loan of Rs 70 lakh. The NCP leader defeated his cousin Pankaja Munde of the BJP in the j...

Report: Injured Wizards' Wall in buyout talks with Adidas

Injured WashingtonWizards All-Star guard John Wall is in buyout talks with Adidas for the final three years of his second contract with the apparel company, ESPN reported. Wall re-signed with Adidas in 2018 but has been sidelined for three ...

Woman, steals 2k gold, silver from in-laws house, held

A woman, her parents, and brother were arrested on Monday in connection with the robbery of two kg gold ornaments and silver items from her in-laws house here, police said. The mother-in-law had given a complaint on October 21 that she foun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019