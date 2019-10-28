International Development News
Development News Edition

RPT-UPDATE 2-Sterling treads water before UK lawmakers vote on election

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 22:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 22:12 IST
RPT-UPDATE 2-Sterling treads water before UK lawmakers vote on election
Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling edged higher against a broadly struggling dollar on Monday as traders awaited the outcome of a vote in British Parliament on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's demand for a general election. A House of Commons vote is due around 1900 GMT, with lawmakers deciding on whether to approve Johnson's request in return for more time to adopt his Brexit deal.

Johnson needs the support of two-thirds of parliament's 650 members to trigger a new election. European Council President Donald Tusk said that the 27 countries that will remain in the EU after Britain departs have agreed to accept London's request for a Brexit extension until Jan. 31.

"The market reaction is fairly muted as the extension was widely expected," said Marija Veitmane, a senior strategist for multi-asset class research at State Street Global Markets, adding that the path to Brexit resolution remains fraught with political challenges. Johnson, who pledged to deliver Brexit on Oct. 31 "do or die", was forced to request a delay after parliament rejected the sequencing of ratification of his exit agreement.

Given that the three-month Brexit extension has not yet been formalized, lawmakers are unlikely to agree on Monday to a snap election, with another vote possibly later in the week or next week, said Athanasios Vamvakidis, global head of G10 FX strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Commenting on sterling's muted reaction, Vamvakidis said: "The risk for a no-deal Brexit has been reduced substantially, but the market has not yet priced in a deal scenario."

The pound was trading a touch higher at $1.2855 and at 86.28 pence against the euro. The pound could rise "well above" $1.30, and possibly up to $1.35, if the British parliament approves the Brexit divorce deal, Vamvakidis said.

The derivatives market was also quiet, with three-month sterling implied volatility gauges falling slightly. With the EU agreeing to a third Brexit extension, "one element of certainty is coming back and should support sterling", said Neil Jones, head of European hedge-fund sales at Mizuho, adding that he is suggesting to clients that the pound will trade higher.

"For me, the potential certainty ahead is a lot higher than what the market is factoring in," Jones said. Leveraged funds that bet on the direction of sterling reduced their short positions on the pound in the week to Oct. 22 to $4.16 billion, a four-month low, according to CFTC data on Refinitiv.

Still, those levels showed that market participants remained overall negative on sterling compared with April 2018, when speculators were broadly long on the British currency.

Also Read: It was wrong not to take Boris Johnson seriously, Macron says

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

FC Goa, Bengaluru FC play out 1-1 draw

FC Goa and Bengaluru FC played out a 1-1 draw in the Hero Indian Super League here on Monday after Ferran Corominas penalty cancelled out Udanta Singhs opener for the Blues. Sergio Lobera made just one change to the side that defeated Chenn...

IMF chief: 'We look forward to engaging' with new Argentina govt

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva on Monday congratulated Alberto Fernandez, winner of Argentinas presidential elections, and vowed to work with his government to stabilize the economy. We look forward to engaging with ...

Def Minister meets three service chiefs, reviews security situation

The chiefs of the three armed forces met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, a defense ministry spokesperson said. Sources said Singh reviewed the security situation along the borders.Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief...

Pakistan to issue tourist visas to non-Indian Sikhs for Kartarpur visit

The Pakistan government will issue tourist visas to non-Indian Sikhs visiting the Kartarpur corridor and other gurdwaras in the country during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev. Under the Kartarpur Corridor agreemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019