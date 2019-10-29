International Development News
Development News Edition

Japan, South Korea reject report of WWII forced labour economic plan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 08:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 07:57 IST
Japan, South Korea reject report of WWII forced labour economic plan
Image Credit: Flickr

Japan and South Korea on Tuesday rejected a media report that the two governments were studying plans for a joint economic program that aims to ease strains over the issue of forced Korean labor in World War Two. Kyodo News reported on Monday that South Korea and Japan were considering a program involving companies from both countries, but that the Japanese government would not provide funds in line with its position that claims over forced labor were settled in a 1965 treaty.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that the report was not true. South Korea's foreign ministry also said in a statement it was "not true". "While respecting judicial judgment, the (South Korean) government is open to finding reasonable ways that can be accepted by victims and the people of both countries, and continues to communicate with the Japanese diplomatic authorities," the South Korean statement said.

Suga declined to comment on whether such an idea for a program might have been in a letter from South Korean President Moon Jae-in given to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week. South Korea and Japan's bilateral relations have recently deteriorated to some of its worst in decades over a bitter history that includes the 1910-45 Japanese colonisation of the Korean peninsula, the forced mobilisation of labour at Japanese companies and the use of "comfort women" - Japan's euphemism for girls and women, many of them Korean - forced to work in military brothels.

Also Read: South Korea unveils fighter jet mock-up amid programme challenges

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

White House official saw pressure on Ukraine as national security risk: US media

Washington, Oct 29 AFP A White House official plans to tell Congress Tuesday that he witnessed efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate President Donald Trumps rival Joe Biden, and that he reported it as a national security risk. Lieutena...

Balanced attack carries Raptors past Magic

Kyle Lowry scored 26 points, including a key 3-pointer and five free throws late in the fourth quarter, and the Toronto Raptors held off the visiting Orlando Magic 104-95 Monday night. Pascal Siakam added 24 points and nine rebounds for the...

WADA compliance arm to rule on Russia doping data next month

Montreal, Oct 29 AFP The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Monday its compliance arm will review allegations that Russia manipulated key data at the centre of its state-sponsored doping scandal by the end of November. In a statement, WA...

Federer withdraws from Paris Masters as Cilic, Tsonga progress

Paris, Oct 29 AFP Roger Federer withdrew from the Paris Masters on Monday in order to pace himself for the next year, while Marin Cilic and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga reached the second round. World number three Federer claimed his 10th Basel title...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019