REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m GMT/2 p.m. SGT

The European Union agreed to a Brexit delay of up to three months on Monday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would push on with his bid to end Britain’s political paralysis with an election on Dec. 12. U.S.

NORTH-CAROLINA-GERRYMANDERING/ North Carolina's congressional map is illegal Republican gerrymander, court rules

A North Carolina court on Monday temporarily blocked the state from using its congressional map in next year’s elections and strongly suggested it would eventually rule the districts were illegally gerrymandered to favor Republicans. PEOPLE-KAY-HAGAN/

Former Democratic Senator Kay Hagan of North Carolina dies at age 66 Former U.S. Senator Kay Hagan, a North Carolina Democrat who defeated a prominent Republican incumbent in 2008 and helped secure approval of the Obamacare healthcare law, died on Monday at age 66, her family said in a statement to local media.

BUSINESS USA-FED/

Three-peat? Fed copies 1990s playbook in bid to avert a downturn WASHINGTON (Reuters) - In the midst of what became a golden decade for the U.S. Federal Reserve, central bankers twice in the 1990s cut interest rates in short bursts that managed to help the U.S. economy continue growing despite slowing investment and weak growth overseas.

AUSTRALIA-GOOGLE-REGULATOR/ Australian regulator files privacy suit against Google alleging location data misuse

SYDNEY (Reuters) - An Australian regulator has filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc’s Google, accusing it of misleading smartphone users about how it collected and used personal location data, advancing a global crackdown on the world’s biggest tech firms. ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-BINGE/ Want to binge watch? New streaming TV services will make you wait

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - In 2013, Netflix Incshook up television by delivering 13 episodes of “House of Cards” in one batch, a move that helped popularize streaming video and fueled a culture of binge watching. AUCTION-OLIVIA-NEWTON-JOHN/

Ahead of auction, Olivia Newton-John recalls being stitched into 'Grease' costume BEVERLY HILLS (Reuters) - Olivia Newton-John’s black leather jacket and very tight pants from “Grease”, complete with a broken zipper, go up for auction this week as the top item in a sale to help raise money for her cancer treatment center in Australia.

SPORTS SOCCER-USA/COACH

Soccer-U.S. women's national team appoints Andonovski as head coach NEW YORK(Reuters) - Vlatko Andonovski was vaulted into one of the most coveted positions in women's soccer on Monday, taking the helm of the United States women's national team in the wake of their record-extending fourth World Cup victory.

BOXING-BENN/ Shoulder injury ends Benn's comeback bid

Former world boxing champion Nigel Benn has called off his bid to make a comeback to the ring 23 years after his last professional fight due to a shoulder injury. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA-PUIGDEMONT (PIX) (TV)

Belgian court hearing over arrest warrant from Spain for Puigdemont A Belgian court, which will decide whether former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont should be sent to Spain to face trial, holds a hearing. No decision is expected until a later date.

29 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT RUSSIA-CUBA/PUTIN-DIAZ-CANEL (PIX) (TV)

Russia's Putin meets Cuban Diaz-Canel in Moscow Russian president Vladimir Putin meets Cuban counterpart Miguel Díaz-Canel in Moscow.

29 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT GERMANY-BERLINWALL/EYEWITNESS (PIX) (TV)

From a wonder to just walking the dog: Germans recall the fall of the Berlin Wall One suddenly felt like Alice in Wonderland, the other simply had new routes to walk her dog. For two women living either side of the Berlin Wall, its fall in 1989 was a very different experience.

29 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT USA-ELECTION/TECH (PIX)

FACTBOX-Where U.S. presidential candidates stand on the breakup of Big Tech In the run-up to the November 2020 U.S. election, big tech companies face challenges from across the political spectrum, over issues from antitrust concerns to political ad policies to their role in ensuring the security of the election. We look at where President Donald Trump and his major Democratic challengers stand on breaking up and regulating Big Tech.

29 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/DELAY

EU formally approves Jan.31 as new Brexit date The 27 European Union countries that will stay on together after Brexit formalise their decision to delay Brexit for a third time, this time to Jan.31.

29 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-CRUDE/EXPORT-TERMINALS Carlyle Group's crude terminal exit signals start of export shake out

Carlyle Group LP's decision to abandon a Texas crude oil export project this month marked the start of a shake out among deep water terminal proposals vying to export U.S. shale, say investors and analysts. 29 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-BIOFUELS/ Oil vs Corn: U.S. lawmakers set hearing on fractious biofuels policy

Representatives of the U.S. oil and corn industries will continue a long-running public battle over America’s biofuels policy on Tuesday during a Congressional hearing about the Trump administration’s use of “secret waivers” for refineries. 29 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-RESULTS/CHINA China woes persist as pressure point for U.S. companies

The third-quarter earnings season has shown that the U.S.-China trade war persists as an impediment to U.S. companies' growth, even as the two countries appear close to clinching a limited agreement. 29 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

GM-RESULTS/ (PIX) GM expected to report lower third-quarter profit

General Motors Co is expected to report a lower third-quarter profit, weighed down by the just-concluded 40-day U.S. strike by its hourly workers and slowing demand in China, its largest market. 29 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

PFIZER-RESULTS/ Q3 2019 Pfizer Inc Earnings Release

Pfizer Inc will report third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, when results are likely to benefit from demand for cancer drug Imbruvica. Investors are keen to see how the largest U.S. drugmaker fares after it announced plans of spinning off its older drugs division and merging with Mylan in July. 29 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

GRUBHUB-RESULTS/ GrubHub blames "promiscuous" diners for slowing growth, shares sink 30%

Shares of GrubHub Inc tanked nearly 32% in extended trading on Monday, after the online food delivery company warned of slowing growth as customers prefer to switch between rival providers for better deals. 29 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

MERCK & CO-RESULTS/ U.S. drugmaker Merck to report third-quarter results

U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co is expected to report a higher third-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by continued dominance of its blockbuster drug, Keytruda, in the lung cancer market. Investors will focus on commentary about the company's expectations for 2020, updates on its drug pipeline and expansion plans for Keytruda. 29 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ EU commissioner for the euro Valdis Dombrovskis speaks at conference in Brussels

The European Union commissioner for the euro Valdis Dombrovskis speaks at a conference in Brussels. 29 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HUNGARY-RUSSIA/OIL (PIX) Russia's Lukoil, Hungary's MOL to sign dirty oil settlement - sources

Russian oil producer Lukoil and Hungarian energy company MOL are set to sign a settlement deal over contaminated oil during Russian President Putin's visit to Budapest this week, four industry sources told Reuters. 29 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday 29 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

MEDIA-AT&T/HBO MAX (PIX) AT&T unveils HBO Max to battle Netflix, Disney and Apple in the streaming wars of 2020

AT&T will unveil its answer to Netflix and Disney in the latest chapter of the streaming video wars. In a presentation to investors and financial analysts, executives at WarnerMedia and AT&T will reveal financial details and expectations for the new subscription online video service whose performance will decide the fate of its senior executives, including the AT&T heir apparent John Stankey. 29 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

ECOPETROL-RESULTS/ Colombia's Ecopetrol releases third quarter earnings

Colombia's state-run oil company Ecopetrol will publish its third quarter results on Tuesday, after the close of the market. 29 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)