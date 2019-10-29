International Development News
Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  Updated: 29-10-2019 13:13 IST
  Created: 29-10-2019 12:54 IST
The government likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities said, Official.

The Registrar of Companies, Mumbai office, has submitted its report on Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs a couple of days ago, an official said.

There is good enough reason to refer the matter of DHFL to Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), the official said adding, the report indicates fund diversion and siphoning. The matter will be referred to the agency in the next few days, the official added.

