Refined soya oil futures up on fresh demand

Refined soya oil prices increased by 0.1 per cent to Rs 765.85 per 10 kg in futures trade on Tuesday as speculators created fresh positions.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil contracts for November delivery went up by 8 paise, or 0.1 per cent, to Rs 765.85 per 10 kg with an open interest of 29,790 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions built-up by traders against restricted arrivals from growing regions mainly led to rise in refined soya oil prices.

