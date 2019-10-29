Cottonseed oil cake futures decline on weak demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices fell 0.32 per cent to Rs 2,195 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday as speculators offloaded their holdings in tune with weak trend at the physical markets. Marketmen said muted demand from cattle-feed makers kept pressure on cottonseed oil cake prices.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake contracts for December delivery declined by Rs 7, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 2,195 per quintal with an open interest of 50,830 lots. However, cottonseed oil cake contracts for January rose by Rs 2.5, or 0.12 per cent, to Rs 2,132 per quintal with a business turnover of 23,050 open lots.

