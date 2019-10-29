International Development News
Sensex rallies over 600 pts; Nifty tests 11,800

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 14:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 14:06 IST
Sensex rallies over 600 pts; Nifty tests 11,800
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Equity benchmark BSE Sensex rallied over 600 points in afternoon trade on Tuesday led by gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, TCS, ICICI Bank, and Tata Motors tracking strong quarterly earnings. After hitting a high of 39,894.18, the 30-share index was trading 639.33 points or 1.63 percent, higher at 39,889.53 in mid-session, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 175.85 points, or 1.51 percent, to 11,803.65.

Tata Motors was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 13 percent after the company posted strong quarterly results. The homegrown auto major on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 187.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30, against a loss of Rs 1,009.49 crore in the same period of 2018-19.

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) too rose nearly 3 percent after the company on Friday said it will set up a new subsidiary to bring all its digital initiatives and apps under a single entity, and infuse Rs 1.08 lakh crore equity into this new unit. RIL's restructuring of telecom/digital business raises focus on asset monetization and debt reduction, Morgan Stanley said.

Yes Bank, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Tech Mahindra, M&M, TCS, ICICI Bank, and IndusInd Bank too rose up to 8 percent. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, and PowerGrid fell up to 5 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Tokyo were trading on a mixed note. The rupee, meanwhile, appreciated 6 paise against the US dollar to trade at 70.83 in early session.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 1.28 percent to USD 60.81 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Latest News

'Hindutva' won't be safe unless population control laws are made: BJP MLA

BJP MLA Surendra Singh, known for making controversial remarks, has said that Hindutva will not be safe in India unless population control laws are enacted. If no population control law is enacted in India, Hindutva will not be safe in the ...

RCEP trade ministers may meet in Bangkok on Nov 2 ahead of leaders' summit

Trade ministers of 16 countries, which are negotiating a mega free trade pact RCEP, are likely to meet in Bangkok on November 2 ahead of the leaders summit next month, an official said. The RCEP Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership m...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m GMT/6 a.m. ET

One year on from the Lion Air plane crash that killed 189, relatives and friends of victims held prayer vigils and cast flower petals into the Java Sea at the site where the budget carriers Boeing 737 MAX jet went down beneath the waves.PEO...

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd was conferred with the National CSR Award 2018 for excellence in corporate social responsibility by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Tuesday. Chairman and CEO of Edelweiss Group Rashesh Shah and CEO of E...
