International Development News
Development News Edition

Senegal to become hot spot for relatively low-cost LNG clusters

The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project will produce around 2.5 million tonnes per year, with first gas expected in 2022.

Senegal to become hot spot for relatively low-cost LNG clusters
The SNE Deepwater Oil Field is located in the Rufisque, Sangomar and Sangomar Deep Blocks, which cover a combined area of 7,490km² within the Senegalese portion of the MSGBC Basin. Image Credit: Pixabay

At present when it comes to emerging LNG plays the eyes of the world are on Africa's eastern coast and the activities around Mozambique, but that could be about to change. While not currently amongst the continent's top oil and gas producers Senegal plans to alter that in the coming years. On the back of some substantial deepwater finds, the West Africa nation is predicted to become a hot spot during the next decade for relatively low-cost LNG clusters.

Senegal, where oil was discovered in 1961, expects all its offshore projects to come online between 2022 and 2026. According to the International Monetary Fund, between 2014 and 2017, oil and gas reserves worth more than 1 billion barrels of oil and 40 trillion cubic feet of gas, most of it shared with Mauritania, were found. Two large fields in Senegal are currently being developed - Australia's Woodside Energy is developing the SNE field and BP/Kosmos Energy the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project.

Full speed ahead for Tortue

BP took the final investment decision (FID) on the Mauritania-Senegal FLNG plan late last year. The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project will produce around 2.5 million tonnes per year, with first gas expected in 2022. There are expansion plans for a hub on Yakaar-Teranga and one on Birallah. The Orca well, which is expected to be spudded in October, would go to supporting the Birallah hub and the first phase will provide domestic gas and data for the producers. Senegal launched a development plan in 2014, with Kosmos saying gas from the offshore fields would go to supporting this.

In September Kosmos Energy and its partners BP and confirmed that the Yakaar-2 appraisal well has encountered approximately 30 meters of net gas in a similar high-quality Cenomanian reservoir to the Yakaar-1 exploration well, continuing the 100 percent success rate of wells targeting the inboard Mauritania/Senegal gas trend.

According to Kosmos the results from the well prove that the Yakaar-Teranga resource base is world-scale and has the potential to support an LNG project that provides significant volumes of natural gas to both domestic and export markets. Development of Yakaar-Teranga is expected in a phased approach with Phase 1 providing domestic gas and data to optimize the development of future phases. It will also support the country's "Plan Emergent Senegal" launched by the President of Senegal in 2014. Kosmos has said it intends to sell down its stake in the project. It is seeking a carry for its development costs, in order to focus on its expertise in exploration.

SNE Deepwater Oil Field

The SNE Deepwater Oil Field is located in the Rufisque, Sangomar and Sangomar Deep Blocks, which cover a combined area of 7,490km² within the Senegalese portion of the MSGBC Basin. The field is one of the world's largest oilfields discovered in the last decade and is being developed in a joint venture between Cairn Energy (40%), Woodside Energy (35%), FAR (15%) and Petrosen (10%), with Woodside Energy the project operator.

When Cairn drilled the first deepwater wells offshore Senegal in 2014 it made two basin opening discoveries, one of which, the SNE field, the largest global oil discovery of 2014. Since then, the region has evolved from a frontier basin to an emerging oil play attracting the attention of the global industry. Last year significant progress was made on the development with a number of key milestones achieved. Woodside assumed the role of the operator and the Joint Venture (JV) is targeting a final investment decision in H2 2019 and first oil in 2022.

The planning is for the field to be developed through a stand-alone Floating Production Storage Offloading (FPSO) vessel facility with a capacity of around 100,000 bopd, with 23 subsea wells and supporting subsea infrastructure. It will be designed to allow subsequent SNE development phases, including options for gas export to shore and for future subsea tiebacks from other reservoirs and fields.

Early this year approval in principle for the technical basis of the project along with confirmation that the license covering the development area would be extended to allow for the conclusion of FEED and to mature financing activities during 2019 prior to Exploitation Licence award.

"The region has now evolved from a frontier to an emerging hydrocarbon opportunity attracting the attention of the global industry," Eric Hathon, Exploration Director at Cairn Energy, said. "In the last three years, we have operated three safe and successful drilling programs and laid the foundation for a multi-phase development plan."

"We are committed to delivering lasting and social-economic benefits in Senegal, including, energy security and revenues, employment, development of infrastructure and social investment," Hathon continued. "Cairn's belief is that the discovery and development of sustainable oil production will greatly benefit the national economy and the local population."

Licensing round

On the back of this success, Senegal has announced a second licensing round that was due in late October but has now been delayed because of internal political issues until the first day of the Africa Oil Week conference in Cape Town. The new licensing round will be open for six months and will seek developers for ten to twelve offshore fields. This year's event in Cape Town will provide a great opportunity to learn more about Senegal and its opportunities in the next licensing round with Hon Mouhamadou Makhtar Cissé, Minister of Petroleum and Energy Senegal and Joseph Medou, E&P Director, Petrosen both speaking at the event.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Lion Air vows to follow recommendations in crash report

Jakarta, Oct 29 AP The low-cost Indonesian carrier whose Boeing 737 Max 8 jet crashed a year ago, killing 189 people, has vowed to follow recommendations from a probe into the disaster. Indonesian transport officials released a report on th...

Mass prayer at sea on first anniversary of Indonesia jet crash

Jakarta, Oct 29 AFP Grieving relatives tossed flowers into the sea Tuesday where an Indonesian Lion Air jet crashed a year ago, killing all 189 on board, after a final accident report pointed to plane design flaws as a key factor in the dis...

Rami Malek's villain is nasty piece of work: Bond producer Barbara Broccoli

The 25th James Bond movie, No Time to Die, will feature Rami Malek as the antagonist, and producer Barabara Broccoli has revealed that his villain is a nasty piece of work. According to Empire magazine, Maleks character will be called Safin...

VP Naidu to attend Pb assembly's special session on Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will attend the special session of Punjab assembly to be convened here on November 6 to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. The vice president will be attending the specia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019