International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-German Bund yield edges down from 3-month highs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 16:55 IST
UPDATE 1-German Bund yield edges down from 3-month highs

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield edged off three-month highs on Tuesday as investors waited for a fresh steer before pushing borrowing costs any higher. Government bond yields across the single currency bloc rose sharply on Monday after the European Union granted Britain a Brexit extension and as upbeat news on U.S.-China trade talks boosted optimism in world markets, denting safe-haven assets.

With the U.S. Federal Reserve set to conclude a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, trading was largely subdued. The Fed is widely tipped to trim interest rates by 25 basis points, the third cut this year. "The Fed is by far the most important factor now," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING.

"There is a gap in expectations over whether the Fed will cut rates and pause or signal further easing because of a deterioration in the data." Most 10-year bond yields across the bloc were around two basis points lower on the day.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield dipped to -0.35%, off a three-month high hit on Monday around -0.32%. It is up 23 basis points so far in October and set for its biggest monthly jump since early 2018, largely driven by optimism that Britain will avoid a no-deal Brexit.

That, in turn, has helped ease concern about the global growth outlook, pushing longer-dated 30-year bond yields back into positive territory and steepening the German yield curve. "There is a feeling that yields have gone far enough for now," said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho.

Indeed, with Brexit uncertainty likely to be replaced by election uncertainty in Britain, selling in safe-haven bond markets would likely be limited, for now, analysts said. Britain's parliament on Monday rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson's third attempt to schedule a Dec. 12 election. Johnson has said he will try again, by a different legislative route that would only require a simple majority.

The restarting of European Central Bank asset purchases on Wednesday was expected to support eurozone bond markets in the near term. Wednesday will also see the launch of the ECB's new tiered rate to help mitigate the side effects of negative interest rates on the banking sector.

Banks have been raising the rate at which they lend to each other over several months, anticipating that some cash will be withdrawn from the market and parked at the ECB when the new rate takes effect Oct. 30.

Also Read: Finnish PM says Britain is seriously trying to avoid hard Brexit

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Congress to protest against proposed privatisation of NRL

The opposition Congress on Wednesday will hold a dharna at Numaligarh in Golaghat district of Assam to protest against proposed privatisation of the Numaligarh Refinery Ltd NRL, the largest refinery of in the North Eastern region. The Union...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set for subdued open on mixed earnings reports

Wall Street was set to open lower on Tuesday as investors assessed a mixed batch of earnings reports, including from Google parent Alphabet and big drugmakers Merck and Pfizer.Hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal and expectations of another rat...

U.S. Democratic hopeful Warren vows to bar corporate giants from hiring ex-officials

Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren said on Tuesday she would bar large corporations and major government contractors from hiring former senior government officials for at least four years, filling in more details of the anti...

UPDATE 2-GM cuts 2019 outlook as U.S. strike weighs on profits

General Motors Co on Tuesday slashed its earnings forecast for 2019, saying that a 40-day U.S. labor strike by the United Auto Workers union that brought virtually all of its North American operations to a standstill would cost it around 3 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019