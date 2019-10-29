International Development News
Development News Edition

Pharmacy restructuring for growing stores, revenues: Apollo Hospitals

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 19:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 19:18 IST
Pharmacy restructuring for growing stores, revenues: Apollo Hospitals
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Tuesday said its decision to divest its front-end pharmacy business to Apollo Pharmacy Ltd was taken to grow the number of pharmacies to 5,000 and achieve a revenue of Rs 10,000 crore. In November 2018, the company had said it was divesting its front-end pharmacy business to Apollo Pharmacy Ltd for a lump-sum cash consideration of Rs 527.8 crore as part of a restructuring exercise.

"Our strategic intent is clear – we are focused on growing to 5,000 stores, achieving Rs 10,000 crore in revenues, and increasing sales from private label products, improving EBITDA & Return on Investment (ROI), while simultaneously building our digital play," Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL) said in a statement. The group has moved ahead with its plans to build a strong digital platform, simultaneously bolstering offline delivery capabilities, it added.

"We are confident that this strategy will create significant value for AHEL shareholders. We reiterate that value accretion from the growth in Stand Alone Pharmacies (SAP) business will be fully to all of AHEL's shareholders," the statement said. The demerger is targeted at creating a platform for AHEL to execute on an omni-channel strategy for its Pharmacy business and was the the first step in a multi-year journey of unlocking value for the AHEL shareholders, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Broncos to place QB Flacco on IR

Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco is expected to land on injured reserve with a neck injury, according to 9News in Denver. That leaves Brandon Allen, scheduled to make his first NFL start on Sunday, and practice squad rookie Brett Rypien as th...

UPDATE 3-German minister Altmaier breaks nose in tumble from stage

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier was briefly unconscious after tumbling from the stage at a conference on Tuesday, suffering a broken nose as well as cuts and bruises, an official familiar with the situation said.The minister, 61, tri...

It's my job, that's what I am here for: Ganguly on first ever D/N Test

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said the historic decision to organise Indias first-ever Day-Night Test is based on common sense as it is the only way to revive falling crowd interest in the traditional format. Indias maiden Day-Ni...

Nobody has stopped opposition leaders from visiting Kashmir: BJP

Hitting back at the opposition over its criticism of the government for EU delegations visit to Kashmir, the BJP said on Tuesday that nobody has stopped leaders of the Congress and other parties from travelling to the Valley as the situatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019