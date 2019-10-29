International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-GM earnings beat lifts shares but U.S. strike weighs on outlook

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 19:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 19:38 IST
UPDATE 4-GM earnings beat lifts shares but U.S. strike weighs on outlook
Image Credit: Flickr

General Motors Co on Tuesday slashed its earnings forecast for 2019, saying that a 40-day U.S. labor strike by the United Auto Workers union that brought virtually all of its North American operations to a standstill would cost it around $3 billion in profits this year. But GM shares rose 4.6% in early trading on the back of a better-than-expected quarterly net profit because of robust U.S. sales of high-margin pickup trucks and SUVs. Wall Street analysts have viewed the strike costs as a tradeoff for three U.S. plant closures agreed to with the union that will boost GM's profitability.

"The underlying business was strong this quarter," Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara told reporters at GM's headquarters, describing the strike as a "one-time impact." Last Friday, the 48,000 United Auto Workers union members at GM ratified a new four-year labor deal with the Detroit company. The 40-day strike cost GM more than $2 billion according to analysts.

The Detroit-based automaker reported a 6% increase in third-quarter U.S. sales, led by its highly-profitable full-size pickup trucks, SUVs and crossovers that helped its race to a strong profit margin of almost 11% in North America. It's that underlying business that has investors excited. "Frankly, I'm as emboldened as ever," said Chris Susanin, co-portfolio manager at Levin Easterly Partners, which owned more than 4 million GM shares at the end of June. "I don't see why this stock isn't north of $100 (a share) in a couple of years."

Virtually all of the pre-tax profits came from its North American business and its captive finance arm. In China, where GM reported a 17.5% drop in third-quarter sales, the company's equity income fell 40% to $300 million.

It was the fifth straight quarterly sales decline for GM in China, the world's largest auto market, where the industry is expecting a second consecutive annual sales drop. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers expects a 5% decline for industry sales in 2019, then contracting or growing slowly over the next three years.

"It (China) remains volatile," GM CFO Suryadevara said. Last week, GM's smaller U.S. rival, Ford Motor Co, cut its forecast for operating profit for the year after a disappointing quarter hurt by higher warranty costs, bigger discounts and weaker-than-expected performance in China. GM said the strike by the UAW had cost it $1 billion on pre-tax profits in the quarter, or 52 cents per share. CFO Suryadevara said the automaker lost around 300,000 units of vehicle production during the strike.

The union wrung higher pay and other benefits from GM as part of the deal to end the strike. Under the deal, GM will invest $9 billion in the United States, including $7.7 billion directly in its plants, with the rest going to joint ventures.

The No. 1 U.S. automaker said the full-year impact of the strike would be around $2 per share, or around $3 billion. GM said it now expected full-year adjusted earnings per share between $4.50 to $4.80, down from its previous forecast of $6.50 to $7 per share.

The company said it now expected full-year adjusted automotive free cash flow in a range from zero to $1 billion, down from its previous forecast of $4.5 billion to $6 billion. GM's adjusted automotive free cash flow stood at $2.4 billion at the end of the third quarter. GM also cut its projected 2019 capital expenditures to around $7.5 billion from its previous outlook of $8 billion to $9 billion.

The automaker posted a third-quarter net income of $2.3 billion, or $1.60 a share, down from $2.5 billion, or $1.75 a share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, GM earned $1.72 a share. Analysts had expected $1.31, on average, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Revenue fell slightly to $35.47 billion from $35.79 billion, above analysts' estimates of $33.82 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Broncos to place QB Flacco on IR

Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco is expected to land on injured reserve with a neck injury, according to 9News in Denver. That leaves Brandon Allen, scheduled to make his first NFL start on Sunday, and practice squad rookie Brett Rypien as th...

UPDATE 3-German minister Altmaier breaks nose in tumble from stage

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier was briefly unconscious after tumbling from the stage at a conference on Tuesday, suffering a broken nose as well as cuts and bruises, an official familiar with the situation said.The minister, 61, tri...

It's my job, that's what I am here for: Ganguly on first ever D/N Test

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said the historic decision to organise Indias first-ever Day-Night Test is based on common sense as it is the only way to revive falling crowd interest in the traditional format. Indias maiden Day-Ni...

Nobody has stopped opposition leaders from visiting Kashmir: BJP

Hitting back at the opposition over its criticism of the government for EU delegations visit to Kashmir, the BJP said on Tuesday that nobody has stopped leaders of the Congress and other parties from travelling to the Valley as the situatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019