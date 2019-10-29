International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Boeing CEO tells U.S. lawmakers at hearing: 'We've made mistakes'; faces tough questions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 21:07 IST
UPDATE 3-Boeing CEO tells U.S. lawmakers at hearing: 'We've made mistakes'; faces tough questions
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg was pressed by U.S. lawmakers at a hearing on Tuesday over what the company knew about its MCAS stall-prevention system linked to two deadly crashes, and about delays in turning over internal 2016 messages that described erratic behavior of the software in a simulator. Muilenburg acknowledged errors in failing to give pilots more information on MCAS before the crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia, as well as for failing to tell the Federal Aviation Administration for months that it made an alarm alerting pilots to a mismatch of flight data optional on the 737 MAX.

"We've made mistakes and we got some things wrong. We're improving and we're learning," he said. The hearing, the highest-profile congressional scrutiny of commercial aviation safety in years, adds pressure on a newly rejigged Boeing senior management team fighting to repair trust with airline customers and passengers shaken by an eight-month safety ban on its 737 MAX following the crashes.

Muilenburg's appearance marks the first time Boeing has appeared at a hearing on Capitol Hill in the year since the first fatal crash, as the company had previously resisted earlier requests to testify. Asked ahead of the hearing if he would resign, Muilenburg said that was "not where my focus is." He also declined to say if he or the board were considering his resignation after the plane returns to service.

For months, Boeing had largely failed to acknowledge blame, instead vowing to make a "safe plane safer." Tuesday's hearing represents Boeing's broadest acceptance of responsibility that it made mistakes. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, questioned Muilenburg over the company's delay in releasing internal messages. In those messages, a former test pilot described erratic behavior of a simulator version of the same software now linked to the deadly crashes, and also mentioned "Jedi-mind tricking" regulators over training requirements.

Wicker said those messages revealed a "disturbing level of casualness and flippancy." Muilenburg said he apologized to the FAA administrator for the delay in turning over the messages, and said additional documents would likely be provided over time.

"We will cooperate fully," Muilenburg added. In his opening remarks, Muilenburg walked the committee through software upgrades to limit the authority of the stall-prevention system, known as MCAS, that has been linked to both crashes, as well as changes to improve safety oversight and transparency inside the company.

During one particularly tense exchange, Senator Maria Cantwell grilled Muilenburg and John Hamilton, a senior engineering executive, over the extent of testing on the MCAS system. Cantwell asked Hamilton whether it was a mistake for Boeing not to test a failure mode similar to the scenarios faced by pilots in the crashes. "In hindsight, senator, yes", Hamilton said. Both he and Muilenburg, however, pointed to extensive testing by engineers and pilots during the certification process that lasted years.

Muilenburg also acknowledged a "mistake on that implementation" for failing to tell the FAA for 13 months that it inadvertently made a so-called angle of attack disagree alert optional on the 737 MAX, instead of standard as on earlier 737s. The company insisted the missing display represented no safety risk. "We got the implementation wrong," Muilenburg said, referring to the angle of attack disagree alert.

He added: "One of the things we've learned ... is we need to provide additional information on MCAS to pilots." Boeing on Tuesday ran full-page advertisements in major newspapers expressing condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed in the crashes.

"These two accidents occurred on my watch and I have a keen sense of responsibility," Muilenburg, who was stripped of his title as Boeing chairman by the board earlier this month, told reporters. Family members, holding photos of victims of the crash, were seated just three rows behind Muilenburg during his testimony.

Wicker addressed the families, saying: "I promise to their loved ones that we will find out what went wrong and work to prevent future tragedies."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

ICJ judgment on Jadhav contributed to reduction of India, Pak tension: ICJ President

International Court of Justice President Judge Abduylqawi Yusuf on Tuesday said he is happy that the judgement in the case of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav contributed to the reduction of tension between India and Pakistan. Yusuf during...

DGP inaugurates e-office initiative of 5 police battalions

The Director General of Police B K Sharma on Tuesday inaugurated the e-office initiative of five Odisha armed police battalions and unveiled the logo of four other battalions. The DGP told the commandants of the armed police battalions to ...

Man dies in police custody in UP, kin say he was tortured

A man detained in connection with a case of loot died in police custody after allegedly consuming poison, officials said on Tuesday. Satya Prakash Shukla 50 and his sons were detained by police on Monday night in connection with a loot of R...

Airtel's India mobile services revenue at about Rs 10,981 cr in Q2

Telecom operator Bharti Airtels revenue from India mobile services rose 7 per cent year-on-year during the September 2019 quarter to Rs 10,981.4 crore, as the subscriber base stood at 279.4 million, according to a regulatory filing by the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019