International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin open to bank liquidity relief following overnight funding crunch -Bloomberg

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 22:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 21:55 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin open to bank liquidity relief following overnight funding crunch -Bloomberg
Image Credit: IANS

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday he is open to loosening liquidity requirements for big banks to relieve possible cash crunches in short-term funding markets, Bloomberg reported.

"The banks have raised an issue around intra-day liquidity, and that is something that makes sense for regulators to look at," Mnuchin told Bloomberg in an interview on Tuesday in Tel Aviv. His comments came after weeks of turmoil in overnight lending markets that banks rely on for short-term funding needs.

While Mnuchin has sway over general financial policy-making in Washington, the Treasury Secretary has very little direct control over the nuts and bolts of bank regulation. The overwhelming share of that work falls to independent banking regulators including the Federal Reserve, which so far has resisted calls to ease liquidity regulations. The Fed was forced to step in and provide liquidity in those markets after rates suddenly spiked, its first intervention there since the global financial crisis. The New York Federal Reserve already extended its support to that market, committing to offer at least $75 billion a day in cash injections market through Nov. 4.

Big U.S. banks have said liquidity requirements imposed by the Fed contributed to the market issues and that those required buffers have discouraged banks from lending in those markets. Fed Chairman Jay Powell said in September he did not believe liquidity requirements were too high. "It's not impossible that we would come to a view that the (liquidity coverage ratio) is calibrated too high, but that's not something that we think right now," he said at a press conference.

Mnuchin told Bloomberg he agreed with the Fed's assessment that the turmoil was largely caused by a "technical issue," but expressed openness toward broader policy changes. "It's a reasonable question: Have we gone too far in the other direction in requiring the banks to maintain this excess liquidity for intra-day operations?," he added.

While specific rule changes would likely have to go through a formal and lengthy Fed rule-making process, the central bank can take a more relaxed approach when enforcing existing rules. Earlier this month, Reuters reported that banks believed they had received the greenlight from Fed supervisors to hold more Treasury debt and less cash, a move that could help boost liquidity in that market.

A Treasury spokesman declined to elaborate on Mnuchin's remarks when asked by Reuters. A Fed spokesman declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Five killed as EU delegation visits disputed Kashmir

Five people were killed by militants in Indian Kashmir on Tuesday, police said, as a group of European Union lawmakers began the first visit by a foreign delegation to the disputed region since New Delhi revoked its autonomy in August.In th...

Soccer-Emery tells Xhaka to apologise after clash with Arsenal fans

Arsenal coach Unai Emery said Granit Xhaka should apologise after his confrontation with supporters and refused to confirm whether the Swiss midfielder will retain the club captaincy. Xhakas substitution during Arsenals 2-2 draw with Crysta...

Bosnia faces outflow of military personnel over low wages - Parliamentary commissioner

Bosnia is facing an outflow from its politically sensitive multi-ethnic armed forces OSBiH due to the failure of political institutions to approve adequate funding, the Balkan countrys military commissioner warned on Tuesday.The formation o...

Falcons release veteran K Bryant

The Atlanta Falcons parted ways with 44-year-old kicker Matt Bryant again on Tuesday. Bryant missed three field goals in his last two games and also missed a potential game-tying extra point in a 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019