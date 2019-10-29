PM Modi calls for UN reforms; says it should be an instrument for positive change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pressed for the United Nations reforms while expressing regret over some "powerful" countries using the global body as a "tool" rather than an "institution" to resolve conflicts. During an on-stage discussion with Founder, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio, Modi said that the UN as an institution for conflict resolution has not developed as desired and nations should look to reform the UN structure.

Modi, who delivered a keynote address at the high-profile Future Investment Initiative (FII), dubbed as "Davos in the desert", said that a body like the UN should not merely be an institution but also an instrument for positive change. "Some powerful people used the UN as a tool and not as an institution. While Some do not abide by the law, some are trapped under the burden of law. The world has to abide by law," he said, without naming any country.

"We have to think whether the UN has risen to the occasion when it comes to conflict resolution. I had raised this issue when the UN turned 70 but much discussion could not happen. I hope this topic is discussed more actively when the UN turns 75," Modi said. The UN has to reform according to the realities of the 21st century, Modi said, adding that the global body should not limit itself to provide assistance in the event of calamities and natural disasters.

India has repeatedly called for the UN Security Council reforms to make the world body more inclusive and representative. India is part of the G4 nations comprising Brazil, Germany and Japan which support each other's bids for permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council. "Earlier expansionist tendencies determined strength. Today development oriented polity, the quest for innovation is determining what strength is," the Prime Minister said.

He said that the world is changing at a quick pace and this is evident with water, land, air and space turning battlefields. "The times of a bipolar world have gone. We live in a time where every nation is connected and dependent on each other. The need of the hour is to strengthen a multi-polar order. Each and every nation is important today," the Prime Minister added.

