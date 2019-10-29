International Development News
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge higher on robust U.S. results, rate hopes; oil pares losses

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 22:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 22:34 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge higher on robust U.S. results, rate hopes; oil pares losses

World stocks edged higher on Tuesday, lifted by strong earnings from big U.S. drugmakers Merck and Pfizer and expectations of another dose of policy stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, while oil prices pared earlier losses.

European shares slid as they headed toward their worst quarterly earnings in more than three years, according to the latest estimates by Refinitiv, underscoring concerns about the deteriorating health of Europe Inc. The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 index eked out a fresh record high, led by Merck and Pfizer, though a disappointing profit report from Google parent Alphabet kept the technology-rich Nasdaq in the red.

The index breached its all-time high set in July on Monday, spurred by hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal and expectations of another Fed rate cut. The steepening of the two- and 10-year yield curve suggests a budding risk-on sentiment among investors, now that some form of a U.S.-Sino trade agreement is likely, said Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist at INTL FCStone Financial in New York.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he expected to sign a significant part of a trade deal with China ahead of schedule but did not elaborate on the timing. The spread in the yield curve has gained about 20 basis points since leaving negative territory, a recession indicator, in early September.

A rotation into value stocks that investors have posited for months seems be taking hold, Abbasi said, pointing to recent gains in the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as evidence. The ETF has traded below 56 since May and could be set for further upside after a recent rally from below 50, he said. "We're seeing some of those high-flying tech names struggle," Abbasi said. "We're getting that risk-on move from sectors that have been ignored all year, the sectors that haven't been loved."

Apple and Microsoft fell, as did Amazon.com, while healthcare, the second-worst performing sector in the S&P 500 this year, rose. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.12%, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.37%. MSCI's emerging markets index was off a scant 0.03%.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.13 points, or 0.02%, to 27,095.85 and the S&P 500 gained 3.82 points, or 0.13%, to 3,043.24. But the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.59 points, or 0.37%, to 8,295.40. Oil pared losses amid rising U.S. equities and hopes of easing U.S.-China trade tensions.

Brent crude fell 10 cents at $61.47 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude slid 3 cents to $55.78. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.34% as uncertainty over a looming general election compounded a 4.0% drop in shares of BP after the oil major posted a sharp drop in third quarter profit.

The losses in Europe followed a mixed performance in Asia, where Japan's Nikkei rose 0.4% to reach levels last seen a year ago. Shanghai blue chips dithered either side of flat. Benchmark 10-year U.S. notes rose 5/32 in price to yield 1.8349%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Emery tells Xhaka to apologise after clash with Arsenal fans

Arsenal coach Unai Emery said Granit Xhaka should apologize after his confrontation with supporters and refused to confirm whether the Swiss midfielder will retain the club captaincy. Xhakas substitution during Arsenals 2-2 draw with Crysta...

Bosnia faces outflow of military personnel over low wages - Parliamentary commissioner

Bosnia is facing an outflow from its politically sensitive multi-ethnic armed forces OSBiH due to the failure of political institutions to approve adequate funding, the Balkan countrys military commissioner warned on Tuesday.The formation o...

UPDATE 2-Five killed as EU delegation visits disputed Kashmir

Five people were killed by militants in Indian Kashmir on Tuesday, police said, as a group of European Union lawmakers began the first visit by a foreign delegation to the disputed region since New Delhi revoked its autonomy in August.In th...

Falcons release veteran K Bryant

The Atlanta Falcons parted ways with 44-year-old kicker Matt Bryant again on Tuesday. Bryant missed three field goals in his last two games and also missed a potential game-tying extra point in a 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019