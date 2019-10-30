Norway's sovereign wealth fund earned $25.6 bln in Q3

Norway's $1.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, made a 1.6% return on investment in the third quarter, earning 236 billion Norwegian crowns ($25.55 billion), it said on Wednesday.

The return for the quarter was in line with the fund's benchmark index, it added.

($1 = 9.2350 Norwegian crowns)

