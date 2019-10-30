International Development News
Development News Edition

Norway's sovereign wealth fund earned $25.6 bln in Q3

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Oslo
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 14:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 14:31 IST
Norway's sovereign wealth fund earned $25.6 bln in Q3
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Norway's $1.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, made a 1.6% return on investment in the third quarter, earning 236 billion Norwegian crowns ($25.55 billion), it said on Wednesday.

The return for the quarter was in line with the fund's benchmark index, it added.

($1 = 9.2350 Norwegian crowns)

Also Read: Russian FM to visit Norway amid rumours spy could be freed

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

South Sudan's Machar calls for delay to unity govt as peace efforts stall

South Sudans main opposition accused the government on Wednesday of failing to push through a peace deal and called for a six-month delay in the formation of a unity administration, casting a shadow over efforts to end years of fighting. Th...

Nirav Modi moves new bail application, hearing on Nov 6

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, wanted in India in connection with the nearly USD 2 billion PNB fraud and money laundering case, has moved a new bail plea against his continued detention in a London prison cell. The 48-year-old, who i...

Rajasthan: 2 cattle guards suspended for cooking meat, consuming liquor at animal rescue centre

Two cattle guards were suspended on Wednesday for allegedly cooking meat and consuming liquor at a forest departments animal rescue centre in Nagaur district of Rajasthan. Munshi Khan and Bhanwar Ram allegedly cooked meat at the Gogedau res...

UPDATE 1-Three people shot dead at Long Beach, California residence

Three people were killed and nine others wounded in a shooting during a Halloween party at a home in Long Beach, California, on Monday night, police and fire department officials said.The scene was filled with chaos when firefighters reache...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019