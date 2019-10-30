Norway's sovereign wealth fund CEO Slyngstad to step down
Yngve Slyngstad will step down as head of Norway's sovereign wealth fund after almost 12 years in the job, he said on Wednesday, although he will continue to work for the fund in a new position based in London.
Norwegian central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen told a news conference the search for Slyngstad's successor had begun, adding that the bank was "highly satisfied" with his performance as CEO. Slyngstad said he will change roles "in a few quarters".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Dutch Central Bank's Knot: Expect IMF to cut world growth estimate
Mobile tariffs unsustainable, need to go up : Airtel India CEO
UPDATE 1-Dutch central bank's Knot: Expect IMF to cut world growth estimate
Irish financial system ready for Brexit - new central bank chief
UPDATE 2-GM CEO Barra joins bargaining table in bid to end UAW strike -sources