IDBI sells over 0.72 pc stake in NSE

IDBI Bank on Wednesday said it has sold over 35 lakh equity shares held in the NSE for an undisclosed amount. IDBI Bank has sold an aggregate 35.40 lakh equity shares constituting 0.72 percent out of 1.5 percent of the paid-up capital of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, it said in a regulatory filing.

The bank has not provided details about the value of the stake sale. Shares of IDBI Bank closed 1.68 percent up at Rs 33.25 apiece on the BSE.

