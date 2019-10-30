International Development News
Development News Edition

Vodafone Idea ends in red, Airtel up amid telcos' financial bailout buzz

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 17:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 17:28 IST
Vodafone Idea ends in red, Airtel up amid telcos' financial bailout buzz
Image Credit: Wikimedia

In a highly volatile trade, shares of Vodafone Idea on Wednesday settled in the red after soaring 8.5 percent in early deals amid reports that a government panel is being formed to work out a bailout package for the telecom sector. Vodafone Idea stock closed at Rs 3.81 apiece, 1.04 percent lower on the BSE. Intra-day, its shares zoomed 8.57 percent to Rs 4.18 a unit.

Buoyed by the reports, Bharti Airtel too saw its stock rose 2.31 percent to close at Rs 368.25 apiece. Its shares fell over 3 percent on Tuesday after the company deferred the September quarter result announcement till November 14, due to the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) issue.

As the telecom sector stares at a massive payout following a Supreme Court order, the government has created a Committee of Secretaries (CoS) to work out a financial bailout package that may include lowering of spectrum charges as well as ending the era of free mobile phone calls and dirt cheap data. The CoS has been asked to examine "all aspects" of "financial stress" faced by service providers such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea and suggest measures to mitigate them, sources in the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said.

The panel, which will comprise secretaries to the ministries of finance, law, and telecom, has been asked to look at the demands of telecom service providers (TSPs) for deferment of payments they had promised for the spectrum won through auction as well as consider lowering airwave usage charge. While older TSPs such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have been talking of financial stress ever since they faced intense competition from free voice and dirt-cheap data from newcomer Reliance Jio, the matter has assumed greater importance after the October 24 judgment of the Supreme Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

S.African police arrest 100 people in protest against xenophobia

Around 100 people were arrested on Wednesday as part of an operation to disperse a group of refugees and asylum seekers who had staged a prolonged sit-in near the United Nations refugee agency in Cape Town, South African police said. The re...

100 films to be screened at Guwahati fest, Iran 'focus' nation

Altogether 100 films from 65 countries will be screened at the third edition of Guwahati International Film Festival GIFF, beginning Thursday. With Iran as this years focus country, Charcoal Komur, directed by the countrys acclaimed direct...

Former Mumbai top cop Padsalgikar appointed deputy NSA

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner and Maharashtra DGP Datta Padsalgikar has been appointed as Deputy National Security Advisor NSA. The 1982-batch IPS officer had earlier served in the Intelligence Bureau IB for 26 years before he was pick...

More witnesses to testify as U.S. House prepares impeachment rules

Two U.S. State Department officials will testify before House of Representatives investigators in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Wednesday while lawmakers prepare to weigh rules formalizing the impeachment process...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019