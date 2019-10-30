International Development News
Development News Edition

Slow progress on stressed power assets, 10pc of such capacity resolved: ICRA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 17:40 IST
Slow progress on stressed power assets, 10pc of such capacity resolved: ICRA

Progress on stressed thermal power asset resolution remained slow as only 10 per cent of affected generation capacity witnessed resolution despite several steps taken by the government and lenders, ICRA said on Wednesday. Thermal power plants PLF (plant load factor or capacity utilisation) levels remain subdued with the increasing renewable generation and modest demand growth, said ICRA in a statement.

The resolution of stressed thermal assets remains slow despite various measures undertaken by the government and lenders, with only about 10 per cent of the 40 GW stressed coal-based capacity achieving resolution, mainly through acquisition by a new sponsor, it said. The balance capacity is under various stages of resolution, including through Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Further, it said that the resolution of 12 GW gas-based capacity continues to remain uncertain, given the inadequate availability of domestic gas and absence of any policy measures for use of imported R-LNG with subsidy support as well as the measures to incentivise such projects to meet the peaking/ancillary power demand. Commenting on stressed asset resolution progress, Girishkumar Kadam, Sector Head & Vice President, ICRA Ratings, said in the statement, "The progress on stressed asset resolution thus remains slow, because of the time taken to achieve sustainable resolution, regulatory challenges in securing approvals for projects with existing competitively bid-based power purchase agreements (PPAs), still limited progress in signing of new long-term PPAs and subdued thermal capacity utilisation levels."

Also, Kumar said, the improvement in the discoms' financial position on all India level remained lower than expected, which can hamper the sustainability of demand growth and signing of new long-term PPAs. In one such instance, the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission issued a tariff order in case of a stressed asset which had been subject to partial debt write-down, directing the acquiring entity to offer tariff discount under the existing PPA (power purchase agreement. However, this particular order has now been set aside by the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), it added.

About the power sector, ICRA said that the all India electricity demand growth slowed down to 4.4 per cent in the first six month of FY2020, from 6 per cent growth witnessed in the corresponding period of previous year. The slowdown in electricity demand was primarily witnessed in the months of August 2019 and September 2019, despite a healthy growth of 7.4 per cent in Q1 FY2020, it said.

The slowdown can be attributed to lower demand from household and agriculture segments following heavy rains in August 2019 and September 2019 and moderation in demand from industrial segment. This in turn, coupled with healthy growth in generation from hydro, nuclear and renewable sources in 6M (six months) FY2020, resulted in a decline in all India thermal PLF to 57.7 per cent from 59.5 per cent in 6M FY2019, it added. The decline in thermal PLF is a reversal of improvement witnessed over the past two years. The decline in PLF was sharpest for the central sector coal utilities from 70.8 per cent in 6M FY2019 to 64.2 per cent in 6M FY2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

More witnesses to testify as U.S. House prepares impeachment rules

Two U.S. State Department officials will testify before House of Representatives investigators in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Wednesday while lawmakers prepare to weigh rules formalizing the impeachment process...

As pollution plagues Delhi, calls grow to shut schools and axe sport events

Some doctors and residents urged New Delhi authorities to shut schools and cancel outdoor sporting events in the Indian capital as air pollution remained at the most severe level for the second day running on Wednesday.Farm fires raging in ...

UPDATE 1-Dangerous dry winds forecast to sweep into fire-plagued Los Angeles

Extraordinarily dry, prolonged Santa Ana winds are predicted to gust through Southern California on Wednesday, prompting strong warnings from meteorologists as residents contend with damaging wildfires. It was a daunting forecast for firefi...

Swastika, Kavya clinch bronze medals in Oman Junior and Cadet Open

Young Indian paddlers Swastika Ghosh and Kavya Sree Baskar came up with impressive performances to secure bronze medals in the Oman Junior and Cadet TT Open in Muscat. Swastika, who was part of the silver medal-winning team in the tournamen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019