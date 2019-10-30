International Development News
Development News Edition

CORRECTED--In US-China talks, Beijing's refusal to order farm buys becomes pain point

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 19:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 19:14 IST
CORRECTED--In US-China talks, Beijing's refusal to order farm buys becomes pain point
Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump's demand that Beijing commits to big purchases of American farm products has become a major sticking point in talks to end the Sino-U.S. trade war, according to several people briefed on the negotiations. Trump has said publicly that China could buy as much as $50 billion of U.S. farm products, more than double the annual amount it did the year before the trade war started.

U.S. officials continue to push for that in talks, while Beijing is balking at committing to a large figure and a specific time frame. Chinese buyers would like the discretion to buy based on market conditions. "China does not want to buy a lot of products that people here don't need or to buy something at a time when it is not in demand," an official from a Chinese state-owned company explained.

If U.S. agricultural products "enter China in a concentrated way, it might be hard for the domestic market to digest," the Chinese official added. Oversupply of agricultural products in China would hit local prices really hard, he said, "and break the supply-demand balance."

Moreover, a massive outbreak of African swine fever has decimated the pig herd in China, battering demand for soybeans, a key feed ingredient and the biggest agricultural import from the United States. Chinese agricultural buyers, representing a mix of state and private enterprise, typically import from the cheapest source. The U.S. demand that China commits to buying a huge volume of products, regardless of whether they were economical or in demand, would require state intervention to be implemented.

That contradicts a core demand the United States is making of China in the current trade war and a U.S. policy goal for decades: that China becomes a more market-based economy and stop subsidizing state companies and favoring local firms at the expense of foreign competitors. The upside-down nature of the situation is striking, some trade experts say.

"The U.S. government doesn't normally regulate the pricing or timing of ag exports -- a private sector role -- but in this case, the president has already taken this step," said Miriam Sapiro, former acting U.S. Trade Representative under Barack Obama and advisor to President Bill Clinton, now managing director at Sard Verbinnen. "It is ironic that China is pushing back, saying 'We want the market to address this,'" said Nicole Lamb-Hale, a former assistant secretary of Commerce and a managing director at Kroll, a risk management firm.

The hefty agricultural purchases Trump is asking for are market distortive, Lamb-Hale said. China is telling Trump they are "just not feasible." Asked specifically about concerns that the administration's push for big agricultural buys contradict the longer-standing U.S. free trade message, a White House spokesman said: "The president has been clear that he wants real structural changes that yield actual, verifiable, and enforceable results, leading to fairer trade, more efficient markets, and increased prosperity for both countries."

Commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters on Oct. 17 that China would "increase U.S. farm purchases based on domestic demand and market principles, while the U.S. would provide favorable conditions." U.S. farmers watched their exports plummet after the trade war started.

A U.S. administration official said Tuesday that the two sides might not agree to a "Phase One" deal by the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Chile in mid-November. In recent weeks, China has purchased large amounts of soybeans from Brazil, after prices of U.S. soybeans jumped as investors bet on big China buys.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Brazil President Bolsonaro says he wants his country to join OPEC

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that he wants his country to join OPEC, a move that would add the most significant new producer to the oil cartel for years. The comments come ahead of a massive auction of oil rights in ...

Vietnam will be a tough challenge: Indian women's team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan

As the team gears up to face Vietnam in two friendly matches, Indian womens team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan said Vietnam will be a tough challenge for them. Vietnam is going to be a tough challenge. We have seen the video clips of their match...

UPDATE 2-Denmark clears major hurdle for Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

Denmark on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, removing the last major hurdle to completion of the Russian-led project that has divided opinion in the European Union.The Danish permit was the last needed for the 1...

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders issued in Simi Valley

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in Californias Simi Valley in early morning hours on Wednesday due to a brush fire that started near the 118 Freeway and Madera Street. The northern border of the evacuation zone is Tierra Rejada...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019