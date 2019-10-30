Business brief

Akme Star Housing Finance on Wednesday said it has received USD 2 million funding from Arkfin Investments as a strategic investment.

"Arkfin has infused over USD 2 million in Akme Star HFC as a part of its strategy to engage in Indian home finance space," a release said.

Akme Star is adding footprints in Indore, Pune, Mumbai and Chennai markets and will soon roll out its products and services targeting first-time homebuyers purchasing own homes in projects qualifying under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, it said.

