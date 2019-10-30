International Development News
Development News Edition

Don't hesitate to give loans to SHGs backed by credible

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 22:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 22:13 IST
Don't hesitate to give loans to SHGs backed by credible

Don't hesitate to give loans to SHGs backed by credible spiritual leaders: Nirmala Sitharaman to banks Bengaluru, Oct 30 (PTI)Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday lauded self-help group movements led by religious and spiritual leaders and advised banks to give up any hesitation in giving loans to such groups backed by credible leadership. When you have social, religious and spiritual leaders leading the (self-help group) movement, banks find easy to find credible clients, she said.

She was speaking at the inauguration of the four-day international conference on self-help group movement, organised by the Shri Kshethra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP). Sitharaman was all praise for the SKDRDP led by Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala Dr D Veerendra Heggade, which has raised 4.75 lakh SHGs in Karnataka involving 42 lakh families.

Good institutions, good banks, NABARD and SIDBI together with Dharmadhikaris can do miracles for our society, she said. The finance minister said the government launched the Mudra loan to encourage entrepreneurship and majority of its beneficiaries were women, who get loan without any security.

Advising banks to recognise the social, religious and spiritual leadership, which can give them institutional strength they were looking for, she asked them to give up hesitation in giving loans to such groups backed by credible leadership. When the government comes up with loans like Mudra where initial hesitation among institutions will be, O My God! Government wants to give loans without security! Banks are finished! she said.

No, banks are not finished. Banks can come before you and say, It's successful. People are returning the money. Poverty alleviation is being credibly addressed. So it works, Sitharaman said.

She recalled the budget tabled by her in July in which the government announced lona up to Rs one lakh for women under the Mudra scheme..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana: Fatehabad admin asks Agri Dept to lodge FIR against stubble burning, farmers threaten protest

Taking a tough stand against stubble burning, Fatehabad administration on Wednesday directed the the agriculture department to lodge an FIR against 115 farmers for setting crop residue on fire. The agriculture department has identified as m...

Hawks PG Young (ankle) to be re-evaluated Monday

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is not expected to miss significant time after spraining his right ankle in a loss to the Heat in Miami on Tuesday night. The team announced that he received treatment Wednesday morning and will be re-ev...

Speeding truck kills eight in UP's Bareilly

At least eight people lost their lives while four sustained injuries in an accident with a speeding truck here on Wednesday, police said. The accident took place in the area falling under the Bhutta police station here.Superintendent of Pol...

Sourav Ganguly visits Chinnaswamy Stadium, appreciates sub-air system

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI President Sourav Ganguly appreciated the Karnataka State Cricket Associations KSCA sub-air system at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Ganguly on Wednesday also met National Cricket Academys NCA chief R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019