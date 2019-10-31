International Development News
Development News Edition

Rupee rises 9 paise against US dollar after Fed rate cut

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 10:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 09:51 IST
Rupee rises 9 paise against US dollar after Fed rate cut
Image Credit: Flickr

The rupee appreciated by 9 paise to 70.81 against the American currency in early trade on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate. A positive opening in the equity market, weak dollar against other major currencies overseas and persistent foreign fund inflows supported the rupee, forex dealers said.

However, rising crude oil prices capped the gains for the domestic unit, they added. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened on a firm footing at 70.77 but soon pared some gains to trade at 70.81, up 9 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 70.90 against the US dollar. The US Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate for the third straight time on Wednesday, but it remains divided, with two of the 10 members voted against the move.

The Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee also made a crucial change in the statement, which indicated that it may not make another move in December. The FOMC reduced the policy interest rate by 25 basis points to a range of 1.5-1.75 percent.

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex was trading 220.26 points or 0.55 percent, higher at 40,272.13, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 64.80 points, or 0.55 percent, to 11,908.90. Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 7,192.42 crore on Wednesday, exchange data showed.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.36 percent to 97.29. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.45 percent higher at USD 60.88 per barrel.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.50 percent in morning trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Conflict of Interest: BCCI ethics officer asks Dravid to depose on November 12

BCCI ethics officer D K Jain has asked Indian cricket great Rahul Dravid to appear in person for the second time, on November 12, for further submissions and clarifications on the conflict of interest allegations levelled against him. The ...

Sensex hits record high of 40,345; Infosys, SBI rally 4 pc

Market benchmark BSE Sensex surged over 293 points to hit its record intra-day high of 40,344.99 on Thursday led by a rally in index heavyweights Infosys, SBI, HDFC Bank and TCS. After opening on a strong note, the 30-share index was tradin...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m.GMT/2 p.m.SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m.GMT2 p.m.SGT For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning or on Media E...

R K Mathur sworn-in as Ladakh LG

Former bureaucrat Radha Krishna Mathur was sworn-in on Thursday as the first Lieutenant Governor of the strategically located Union Territory of Ladakh, which came into existence after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir. Mathur, who will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019