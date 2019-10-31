International Development News
Fiat Chrysler to join forces with Peugeot to create world's fourth carmaker

  • Reuters
  • Rome
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 12:54 IST
  • Created: 31-10-2019 12:40 IST
Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot's owner PSA said on Thursday they would join forces through a 50-50 share swap to create the world's fourth-largest automaker. The boards of the two groups have mandated their respective teams to finalize discussions and reach a binding memorandum of understanding in the coming weeks, the two automakers said in a joint statement.

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) will pay its shareholders a 5.5 billion euro ($6.1 billion) special dividend and hand them its shares in its robot-making unit Comau, they said. Chairman John Elkann will chair the combined group, which will be based in the Netherlands, they said, while Peugeot's Chief Executive Carlos Tavares will be the new CEO. ($1 = 0.8962 euros)

Also Read: Fiat Chrysler recalls 108,000 diesel Ram 1500 pickup trucks for coolant leaks

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

