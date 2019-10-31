Extramarks launches live classes for JEE test preparation

Extramarks Education on Thursday announced the launch of its live classes for preparation of IIT-JEE on its application, wherein students can interact with experienced faculty and clear doubts. The classes will be taken on its JEE Test Prep App by experienced faculty who have produced rank holders consistently, and will follow micro scheduling, as is done in the physical coaching centres of Extramarks, the edutech company said in a statement.

In addition to the live classes, Extramarks is also providing recorded sessions by these experienced faculty on all important concepts and topics relevant to the examination. Keeping in view the fact that revision and practice is critical for IIT aspirants, the app has a special feature where students can download notes prepared by expert faculty for revising the concepts later. The App also uses data analytics and artificial intelligence to highlight areas of strength and improvement.

"We realise the value of experienced faculty in preparing students for the entrance examination. Therefore, we are helping take the expertise and experience of these faculty to the remotest corners of the country, where access to quality teachers or coaching centres is limited," said Ritvik Kulshrestha CEO at Extramarks Education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)